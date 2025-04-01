This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Paramount+ struck black gold with Landman, and now it’s full steam ahead for Season 2. the Taylor Sheridan-created neo-Western is back in production — and things are already getting messy in the West Texas oil patch. Season 2 filming kicked off this week across multiple Fort Worth locations, including TCU’s Sadler Mall, Milton Daniel Hall, and the Mary Wright Admission Center. Behind-the-scenes footage spotted Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) and Angela (Ali Larter) walking through campus, hinting that Ainsley’s college aspirations may finally be coming into focus after the wild Spring Break escapades of Season 1. Or maybe she and Angela are trying to recruit college professors for a night of debauchery.

The upcoming season, which will continue the story of Billy Bob Thornton’s Tommy Norris, picks up in the wake of a seismic shake-up: the death of oil tycoon Monty Miller, played by Jon Hamm. Despite fan theories that Monty may have survived, his absence from Season 2’s cast confirms his story is done. And with that, Tommy steps into uncharted territory — with enemies watching.

“Landman was one of the biggest shows of the year because of Taylor Sheridan’s unique ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist,” said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global’s CEO of Streaming and Studios.

Who Will Be Back For 'Landman' Season 2?

Returning cast members include Thornton, Larter, Randolph, Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Jacob Lofland, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore. Garcia’s character Galino, introduced at the tail end of Season 1, looks set to be a major force in Season 2. Whether he’ll be Tommy’s new ally or a rival in the ruthless world of West Texas oil remains to be seen.

Absent from the list? Jon Hamm’s Monty, whose heart attack and failed bypass surgery in the Season 1 finale closed the book on one of the show’s most commanding presences. Even Hamm admitted to THR that the ending was “delightfully ambiguous,” but the death leaves Thornton’s character holding the bag — and the legacy.

“That’s going to be Billy Bob’s thing [ahead] — heavy is the head that wears the crown, so to speak."

For those wanting to revisit the roughneck world of Landman, the complete Season 1 drops on DVD and Blu-ray on May 13, with never-before-seen footage and behind-the-scenes content included.

Landman Season 2 does not yet have a confirmed premiere date, but production is well underway. All episodes of Season 1 are now streaming on Paramount+.