Taylor Sheridan's Landman, the latest addition to his ridiculously large lineup of shows on Paramount+, may be faced with a jam in the pipeline. Starring Billy Bob Thornton and set against the rugged backdrop of West Texas oil fields, the drama debuted strongly at No. 3 on Paramount+'s streaming charts. However, its momentum has slowed, slipping to No. 6 in recent weeks, falling behind fellow Sheridan creations like Lioness and Tulsa King, as well as long-standing platform staples like NCIS and NCIS: Origins. as well as unheralded and little seen series Yellowstone, which has raised questions about the series' future.

Landman, based on the Boomtown podcast, dives deep into the high-stakes world of oil leases, focusing on the ethical dilemmas, environmental impacts, and personal sacrifices of those working in the industry, or at least that's how it's portrayed. It's actually a fun, trashy soap opera that features an exasperated Thornton constantly wearing the expression of a man that says "I'm far too old and tired for this sh*t". The show boasts an impressive cast, including Ali Larter (Heroes), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Demi Moore (G.I. Jane), and Colm Feore (The Umbrella Academy).

Will 'Landman' Be Getting Another Season on Paramount+?

Speaking in a recent interview with Screen Rant, Jacob Lofland, who plays Cooper Norris in Landman, said he hopes the show will get a Season 2, but he’s unsure if that will be the case going forward.

“Completely unofficial, I can’t say yay or nay, and I have no idea. All I can say is I hope, more than anything, that we go back to working as quick as we can on it, because it’s a blast, and I love making it, and I think this story needs to be told, and I think people are going to love it. As an actor, I’ve never been able to go, ‘Oh, this is what I would like to do.’ It’s always, ‘This is what we got to do.’ So, I’ve just been so curious, waiting on Taylor, hopefully we get to Season 2, and start reading and see what’s in store for Cooper. I mean, I’m not a writer, even if I could imagine it up, it probably wouldn’t be as good as what Taylor’s gonna have planned,”

