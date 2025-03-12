One of the worst-kept secrets in Hollywood has finally been revealed, and the wait is over — Landman is officially returning for Season 2. Paramount+ has confirmed that the record-breaking Taylor Sheridan drama, starring Billy Bob Thornton, has been renewed following its dominant debut season on the streaming platform while consolidating its place alongside the likes of Tulsa King, Lioness, and 1923 as one of their crown jewels.

Created by Sheridan and Christian Wallace, Landman is set in the booming oil towns of West Texas, following the high-stakes world of roughnecks and billionaires reshaping the global economy. Inspired by the 11-part podcast Boomtown, the series blends corporate intrigue, family drama, and Sheridan’s signature neo-Western storytelling. Thornton leads an all-star cast that includes Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore.

"Landman was one of the biggest shows of the year because of Taylor Sheridan’s unique ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist," said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global’s CEO of Streaming and Studios. “The series has helped drive Paramount+ to new heights as the #2 SVOD in the US for Original Hours Watched in Q4, alongside Tulsa King, The Agency, Lioness, and Dexter: Original Sin.”

What Happened in the 'Landman' Season 1 Finale?

The final episode of Season 1 was full of drama that is set to have massive implications for the show going forward, but probably none more than the death of Jon Hamm's oil tycoon, Monty Miller. Monty passed away after a heart attack and a failed bypass surgery, and now, with the cast announcement leaving out Hamm, we know for sure that Monty won't be back, even if Hamm himself thought there was ambiguity, as he explained to THR.

“There’s a delightful ambiguity to a lot of it and there’s also a metaphoric resonance to it. The writing works on several levels. Part of what I really like about the relationship between Billy Bob’s character and my own is that we both started in kind of the same place, and those two roads pretty seriously diverged.”

Hamm acknowledged that Monty’s death leaves Tommy with a heavy burden. “That’s going to be Billy Bob’s thing [ahead] — heavy is the head that wears the crown, so to speak. Careful what you wish for. I think his journey through the rest of his life is: careful what you wish for.”

For fans eager to revisit Season 1, Landman will also be available on DVD and Blu-ray on May 13, featuring never-before-seen footage and behind-the-scenes content. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Landman Season 2. All episodes of Season 1 are now streaming on Paramount+.