It has been over a month since Landman wrapped up its first season, and yet, there’s still no official word on whether the Paramount+ oil drama will return for Season 2. Despite the show proving a certified hit on the streamer, pulling in a staggering 1.3 billion minutes of watch time, and putting it ahead of major network staples like Grey’s Anatomy and The Equalizer, there has still been no confirmation of a second outing for the Taylor Sheridan series.

This week, Michelle Randolph, who plays Ainsley Norris, the wild, bikini-clad teen with a heart of gold, shared her thoughts on the show's future with Town & Country.

"I am just really excited that people love it so much, and I think that if we get a chance to keep doing it, I'll do it as long as Taylor lets us,"

All Signs Do Point to 'Landman' Being Renewed

While Paramount+ has yet to confirm a renewal, Demi Moore previously suggested that the show would return for a second season in early 2025. Similarly, series lead Billy Bob Thornton has hinted that production could begin in the coming months.

"I understand that if we’re going to do that — Season 2 — that it’s going to be sometime around February, March, somewhere in there," Thornton said last year. "I mean, we’ll see. It just depends on how the chips may fall, you never know in this business."

Earlier this year, Thornton also acknowledged Sheridan’s secretive approach to the Landman scripts.

"Taylor keeps it pretty close to the vest until it’s time… when he knows it’s time, he’ll let me know. And when he lets me know, he really lets me know the whole thing. It’s kind of like you want to get all the dust out of the corners before the family gets home when you’re cleaning the house. He really wants it to be where it’s supposed to be before any of us hear about it."

And despite the lack of an official announcement, there have been promising signs for Landman’s future. Production Weekly noted that the Film & Television Industry Alliance recently listed Landman Season 2 on its production schedule, with filming set to begin on February 28, 2025. If that report holds true, then it’s only a matter of time before Paramount+ makes an official statement.

For now, Landman Season 1 can be streamed in full on Paramount+.