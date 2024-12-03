Taylor Sheridan’s Landman has been an unsurprising hit on Paramount+, landing on the platform recently and jumping to the #3 spot on the chart, behind two other Sheridan originals, Tulsa King and Special Ops: Lioness. One of the surprising scene stealers of the show has been Kayla Wallace, who plays attorney Rebecca Falcone. Rebecca showed up in West Texas and is helping Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) through the lawsuit over the stolen plane. In the third episode, Tommy and Rebecca take a trip to see some wind turbines, but a rattlesnake catches Rebecca by surprise until Tommy comes in and takes care of it with a shovel. While the scene may seem like a throwaway upon first watch, Wallace revealed to Screen Rant that it has a much deeper meaning that you may have missed:

"The snake was real. The snake was very much real, and there was proper protection, Plexiglas, protecting me from the snake, and the snake wranglers handling the snake, so there was no danger to me. But I was terrified. It was a real snake. [Laughs] I was absolutely terrified. Like I said, proper safety was in effect, so I had nothing to worry about. But I'm—I don't even do well with spiders, I was terrified. She kind of gets thrown in to the danger of this world, and kind of the recklessness. It's the Wild West, and she gets thrown into it face to face with a snake. She'll take all the information that she can get, so she's gonna adapt to the surroundings that she's in, and shuck and jive with the information that she's getting in order to do her job right. At the end of the day, that's what she is. She's a successful attorney and will win her cases no matter what. So yeah, I'm excited for people to see where she takes this, what she does with this information."

Kayla Wallace has been one of the standout performers in a show full of outstanding actors, putting on a true display of her talent in the deposition scene in Episode 4. Wallace’s Falcone waltzes straight into a room full of old men who have never been told no and sends them all running scared with the confidence and bravado that is worthy of recognition from the Television Academy. Also among the standout stars is Ali Larter, who plays Norris’ ex-wife who enjoys annoying her ex-husband more than anything else. Tommy and Angela’s children in Landman have both given strong performances thus far as well, with Jacob Lofland playing Cooper and Michelle Randolph starring as Ainsley. Jon Hamm also features in Landman, but his role is extremely limited, featuring only a few minutes per episode.

‘Landman’ Is Fighting Against Other Taylor Sheridan Originals on Streaming

Landman is currently the third most popular show on Paramount+ according to the app’s top 10, falling behind Special Ops: Lioness in second place and Tulsa King in the #1 spot. The former is a modern spy thriller starring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman and the latter is a gritty crime drama featuring Sylvester Stallone. Landman has managed to beat Tracker’s streaming numbers, edging out the procedural series starring Justin Hartley and Jensen Ackles. Landman is also not even halfway through its first season, and it is poised to make a run for the top spot closer to the finale.

