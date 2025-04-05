Michelle Randolph has only been in seven projects since she began her acting career in 2017, but her two most recent roles have helped propel her to new levels of stardom. Randolph stars in both 1923 and Landman, two Taylor Sheridan-created shows streaming on Paramount+. Randolph takes on the role of Elizabeth Strafford in the Yellowstone prequel series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and Landman sees her play Ainsley Norris, son of Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) and Angela (Ali Larter). Randolph recently caught up with People to talk about the second season of 1923, and she praised Sheridan for her roles in the series that have changed her life. However, Sheridan wasn’t quick to accept the praise, simply telling her, “Michelle, stop. I get it.”

Randolph’s roles in Landman and 1923 certainly kickstarted her career. She’s also been tapped for a role in Scream 7, the next installment in the iconic horror franchise coming to theaters on February 27, 2026. Plot details about the film are being kept under wraps, but Randolph will star alongside Isabel May, Mckenna Grace, and Joel McHale in the Kevin Williamson-directed horror flick. Randolph is also expected to reprise her role as Ainsley in the second season of Landman, which recently kicked off production but is still lacking an official release date. However, fans remain hopeful that the series could return to Paramount+ later this year if all goes according to plan. Landman debuted near the end of 2024 and took the world by storm on its way to becoming the most-watched new series ever for Paramount+.

What Other Shows Has Taylor Sheridan Worked On?