Hardly 24 hours after premiering its fourth episode on Paramount+, Taylor Sheridan’s latest series has just made a major streaming move. After weeks of competing with Lioness and Tulsa King for the top spot, Landman has finally jumped over the other Sheridan Originals to become the #1 series on Paramount+. This comes not long after Landman began slipping in the rankings last week, falling as far as #6. Instead of slipping out of the top 10, however, Landman turned things around to claim the top spot. The series currently sits at a 78% critics' score and a 66% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, having already fallen from its premiere score after debuting on the aggregate site with a higher rating than Yellowstone, the Kevin Costner-led series that Sheridan is known for.

Landman follows Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), an oil man working in the West Texas fields dealing with all manner of problems – from drug cartels to employee deaths, and everything in between. Tommy is flanked by Angela Norris (Ali Larter), his ex-wife who moves back in with him as they vow to work on their relationship. Jon Hamm also stars in Landman as Monty Morris, head of the oil company that Norris works for and the one calling the shots. Jacob Lofland and Michelle Randolph portray Cooper and Ainsley Morris, Tommy and Angela’s children who, like typical teenagers, despise each other. Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Paula Chávez, and Mark Collie round out the cast of Landman.

What Else Is Popular on Paramount+?

If you’re caught up on Landman and are familiar with other Sheridan shows in the top 10, like Lioness and Tulsa King, you can also check out Tracker, the procedural series starring Justin Hartley that’s been in the Paramount+ top 10 lately. The Agency, a spy thriller starring Michael Fassbender and Jeffrey Wright, has also been one of the more popular shows on Paramount+. As for movies, 2024 films such as Smile 2 and Transformers One are both streaming on Paramount+ and are in the top 10, as well as Tropic Thunder, the comedy starring Ben Stiller and Robert Downey Jr.

The first four episodes of Landman are now streaming on Paramount+, with subsequent episodes dropping every Sunday. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage.

