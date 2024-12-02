After creating Yellowstone back in 2018, Taylor Sheridan made himself known as one of the biggest figures on television, and he’s since released several new series to back that claim up. The latest example of this is Landman, the drama telling the story of modern-day fortune-seeking in the world of West Texas oil rigs. The show has been mostly well-received by both critics and audiences, earning a 73% rating from reviewers and a 67% score from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes on its way to landing in the #3 spot on Paramount+. Landman falls short of Tulsa King and Lioness, but it is currently in a head-to-head battle with Tracker, the procedural starring Justin Hartley and Jensen Ackles and right now, Landman is winning the streaming battle.

While Taylor Sheridan has mostly become known lately for his work in the television medium, he has also written screenplays for and directed several major movies and was even nominated for an Oscar for his work as a scribe on Hell or High Water, the contemporary western starring Jeff Bridges and Chris Pine that David Mackenzie directed. Sheridan made his screenwriting debut nearly 10 years ago, back in 2015, with Sicario, the crime thriller starring Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro that was directed by Denis Villeneuve. Yellowstone was also such a major success for Sheridan that it received several prequel spin-off series; Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in 1923, and Faith Hill and Tim McGraw topline 1883. Sheridan is also the creator of Mayor of Kingstown, another crime thriller series starring MCU veteran Jeremy Renner.

What Else Is Popular on Paramount+?

Dear Santa, the Christmas comedy starring Jack Black, has claimed the #1 spot on Paramount+, with the recently released Transformers One following suit in the #2 spot for the most popular movies. Gladiator has also been enjoying an extended run of streaming success thanks to the recent release of the sequel, Gladiator 2, currently in the #5 spot. Finestkind, a Paramount+ Original movie starring Tommy Lee Jones and Jenna Ortega, has also returned to the top 10. The original NCIS falls just short of Taylor Sheridan’s three shows that are currently dominating the Paramount+ top 10 TV chart, and Criminal Minds: Evolution is also climbing the ranks.

The first four episodes of Landman are now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage and watch Landman on Paramount+.