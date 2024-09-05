The trailer for Landman, Paramount+’s highly anticipated new original series, has finally dropped, and it’s already generating major buzz. Starring Oscar-winner Billy Bob Thornton and created by Taylor Sheridan, the powerhouse behind Yellowstone, Landman is set to premiere on Sunday, November 17. The show will debut with two episodes, with new episodes released every Sunday for the remainder of its 10-episode first season.

Landman is based on the hit 11-part podcast Boomtown, which chronicled the chaotic world of West Texas oil boomtowns. The series promises to be a compelling blend of drama, high stakes, and complex character dynamics, set against the backdrop of the modern-day oil industry. The show explores the gritty upstairs/downstairs world of wildcat billionaires and hard-working roughnecks driving a boom that is reshaping the environment, economy, and global politics.

Joining Thornton is a star-studded cast, including Ali Larter (The Last Victim), Michelle Randolph (1923), Jacob Lofland (Joker 2), and James Jordan (Yellowstone). The series will also feature Jon Hamm (Mad Men) in a recurring role, Demi Moore as Hamm's wife Cami, with guest stars Andy Garcia (Expendables) and Michael Peña (End of Watch) adding even more star power to the lineup.

Landman marks the latest addition to Taylor Sheridan’s ever-growing empire at Paramount+, which already includes hit series like 1923, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, and of course, Yellowstone. Known for his ability to create sprawling, character-driven dramas that delve into the tensions of American life, Sheridan’s signature style is once again on full display in Landman. Paramount is clearly banking on the series being a success, further expanding the Sheridan-verse alongside the cultural phenomenon that is Yellowstone.

What Is 'Landman' About?

As for Landman, it offers something different from Sheridan’s previous works. Rather than the cowboy-led dramas like Yellowstone, this show dives headfirst into the world of oil and modern fortune-seeking. With the stakes set high in boomtowns reshaping geopolitics, Landman promises to captivate audiences with its exploration of power, greed, and the human cost of seeking fortune in the unforgiving world of West Texas oil rigs.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions, Landman also includes a talented production team featuring Sheridan, David C. Glasser, and Ron Burkle, among others. It’s clear that Landman has all the ingredients for another Sheridan hit — gritty characters, high tension, and sweeping stories that reflect the pulse of modern America — and, as is often the case, men fighting each other about how much money they have.

Mark your calendars for November 17, when Billy Bob Thornton leads this thrilling new entry in the Sheridan-verse. Stay tuned to Collider for more, and check out the trailer above.