Billy Bob Thornton is getting down to business in the latest trailer for Paramount+’s upcoming series, Landman. A self proclaimed “divorced alcoholic with $500 thousand in debt,” Thornton’s character, Tommy Norris is just trying to keep his head above water in West Texas as he works hard to protect his neck of the woods from the greed and corruption that seems to be seeping in from every side. The go-to guy for Jon Hamm’s oil patch-owner, Monty Miller, the no-nonsense, cowboy hat-wearing tough guy is exactly the man for the job of maintaining law and order. But, as the trailer teases, there’s never an easy time for a man like Tommy, with difficult news and even harder decisions lurking around every corner. When his son, Cooper (Jacob Lofland), decides he wants to get involved with the business of liquid gold, Tommy has no choice but to pass the reins, to keep the family legacy alive.

Landman hails from Yellowstone universe creator, Taylor Sheridan, who just can’t seem to get away from examining the blue collar way of American life. Once again, the creative has organized a stacked call sheet that along with Thornton, Hamm, and Lofland also features performances from Ali Larter (Final Destination), Michelle Randolph (1923), James Jordan (Yellowstone), Demi Moore (The Substance), Andy Garcia (Expendables) and Michael Peña (End of Watch).

‘Landman’ Continues Taylor Sheridan’s Iron Tight Grip On Paramount+

The latest of Sheridan’s productions to end up on Paramount+, Landman continues the multi-hyphenate creative’s vice-like grip on the streamer. Beginning with Yellowstone back in 2018, Sheridan has had an all gas no brakes mentality when it comes to churning out content left and right. Not only did he build out the Yellowstone universe with prequels and spin-offs including 1883, 1923, and the upcoming Michelle Pfeiffer-led, The Madison, but he’s also delivered plenty of other intriguing stories with captivating characters in titles like Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and Special Ops: Lioness.

Keeping it all in the family and pulling in more than one familiar face, Landman sees a reunion between numerous members of the cast and the show’s creator. For the show’s leading man, he previously appeared in a one-off role in Yellowstone’s prequel series, 1883, while other members of the Landman cast have popped up in other Yellowstone-centered titles. Essentially, if you think someone in Landman looks familiar, it’s likely because they’ve worked with Sheridan before on another drama-heavy, rough and tough production.

You can check out the latest trailer for Landman above and tune into Paramount+ on November 17 for the show’s premiere.