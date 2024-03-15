The Big Picture Taylor Sheridan's Landman is a new project focusing on the intricate world of oil speculators and landmen in Texas.

Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone may be coming to an end, at least in its current form, but that doesn't mean the man isn't continuing his attempts to be known as the busiest man in Hollywood. One of the stars of an upcoming Sheridan project, Jon Hamm, has been explaining that the Texas-based series, Landman, is midway through its shoot, and has been going into detail about what exactly the show entails, as he revealed to The Hollywood Reporter. The series stars Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore, and delves into a modern story that revolves around the pursuit of wealth within the oil sector.

Hamm praised the writing work done by Sheridan, noting that it was based on the "landmen" who try to buy up land in order to control the distribution of oil found on the properties they acquire. Noting how impressed he was with the dialogue and mystery behind the plot, Hamm explained that he felt viewers would enjoy learning about what the battling was over — the fossil fuels that, for better or worse, still make the world go round.

“We’re already halfway through it, It’s Taylor Sheridan and obviously it’s very well written. It’s very well-researched. It's more in the world of oil," Hamm said. "It's based on oil speculators and what they called landmen, which are the guys that run around and try to acquire mineral rights and land rights in the hope of speculating and finding oil. There's a lot of oil under the ground here in Texas and they are constantly trying to find it. It's a story very well told, and I think it's an interesting take on what happens when it comes to how we get the stuff that makes our cars and our lives and our planes and everything in our modern world go."

Who Else Stars in Taylor Sheridan's 'Landman'?

In addition to Hamm, Thornton and Moore, the series stars Ali Larter (The Last Victim), Michelle Randolph (1923), Jacob Lofland (Joker 2), Kayla Wallace (When Calls the Heart), James Jordan (Yellowstone), Mark Collie (Nashville) and Paulina Chávez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia). Sheridan will conclude principal photography on the main series of Yellowstone,his most well known property this summer, according to star Kelly Reilly, but a sequel series starring Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer is in the infancy of development. A release date for Landman hasn't been set by Paramount+.

