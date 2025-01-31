Paramount+ has another certified hit on its hands. Landman, the latest drama from Taylor Sheridan, yet again soared in the streaming charts for the first week of 2025, proving that audiences can’t get enough of Billy Bob Thornton’s oil-soaked power plays and Ali Larter's nursing home nonsense. In the latest Nielsen streaming rankings, Landman pulled in a staggering 1.3 billion minutes of watch time, putting it ahead of major network staples like Grey’s Anatomy and The Equalizer and finished the week as the third-most watched original series — and highest non-Netflix show for good measure. But despite the success,

Paramount+ has yet to officially confirm a second season. However, fans may already have their answer thanks to a slip of the tongue from Demi Moore, who plays Cami Miller in the series.

Back in May at Cannes, Moore casually revealed that a renewal was already in the works, saying, “I’ve already completed the first season and I’m excited for us to start the second, which will be at the beginning of next year.” Now, given the show's immense popularity it's clearly only a matter of time until Landman gets the green light. The only question is how long will it take them to do so?

What Happened in the 'Landman' Finale?

If Landman’s explosive finale is anything to go by, a second season is practically a necessity. The final episode saw Thornton’s Tommy Norris take control of MTex Oil after Monty Moore’s (Jon Hamm) sudden death due to a dodgy ticker. With Monty gone, Moore’s Cami looks poised for a bigger role in a potential second season, especially as she played a key part in convincing Tommy to follow through on Monty’s oil ambitions.

But Monty’s oil deal left plenty of unfinished business—business that put Tommy in serious danger. Cartel boss Jimenez abducted and tortured Tommy, setting up a dramatic last-minute rescue by Andy Garcia’s Gallino, whose introduction at the 11th hour of Season 1 is absolutely suggesting at a major power struggle in Season 2.

Meanwhile, Tommy’s son Cooper (Jacob Lofland) took bold steps to secure oil leases as he attempts to branch out for himself and make his way as a landman in his own right, while his daughter Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) and ex-wife Angela (Ali Larter) lightened the mood by taking a group of seniors on a chaotic strip-club outing. Good, wholesome fun for all the family to enjoy.

Stay tuned to Collider for more on Landman.