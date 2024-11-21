Taylor Sheridan’s latest series, Landman, has stormed onto screens with a record-breaking debut, in another huge boost for Paramount in what is proving to be a very fruitful few weeks for the network. The show, which stars Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Demi Moore, and Jon Hamm, premiered this past Sunday and brought in an astounding 5.2 million viewers across Paramount+ and a linear preview following Yellowstone’s second episode of its new season. With those amazing numbers, Landman has become the biggest global series premiere on Paramount+ in two years, surpassing expectations and joining Sheridan’s Tulsa King and 1923 as one of the top three launches in the platform’s history.

The success of Landman caps off a massive week for Paramount Network, which also celebrated the triumphant return of Yellowstone’s fifth season. With Yellowstone, Tulsa King, 1923, and now Landman, Sheridan’s creative universe has become the building blocks of Paramount's power as it dominates online and on linear network television.

What is 'Landman' About?

Set against the backdrop of the boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is a gritty exploration of the modern-day oil industry. Based on the acclaimed podcast Boomtown, the series dives into the lives of roughnecks and billionaires, weaving an “upstairs/downstairs” story about those who have and those who don't, that touches on climate change, the economy, and geopolitics, and features Thornton at his most irrascible and grumpy.

Collider's Kelcie Mattson may not have been convinced of the show's merits, but that hasn't stopped viewers from checking it out in their enormous numbers. Mattson was disappointed in the portrayal of women in the series:

"Sheridan's other questionable track record, that of writing women characters, has perhaps never been more ill-conceived and ill-executed than here. From the drive-thru barista to the Norris women, almost every female character is a walking stereotype: superficial and overtly sexualized, with empty air where their brains should be. Certainly, Angela and Ainsley being cut from the same privileged cloth is far from inaccurate. But their limited characterizations feel spitefully sexist instead of a wise indictment of how many white women prioritize their own luxury and success at others' expense. Whether Landman's back half successfully develops its unutilized potential remains to be seen. Unfortunately, the course Sheridan has charted doesn't incur optimism. His past weaknesses overwhelm the material, to Landman's detriment, and in our current political climate, that's too vital an issue to dismiss. Just because Sheridan's shining what could be a well-intentioned light on intersectional matters doesn't make that light a bonfire — and more hits than misses don't successfully come together for a compelling drama."

Landman premiered on November 17 on Paramount+, with new episodes streaming weekly on Sundays. Stay tuned for more.

5 10 Landman In the rugged terrain of West Texas, a team of landmen work to secure oil and gas leases, acting as intermediaries between landowners and energy corporations. The narrative centers on a driven landman whose ambitions in the energy sector lead him into complex negotiations and moral quandaries. The show explores the intense competition and the far-reaching consequences of the landmen's deals, highlighting the intersection of personal ambition and the broader effects on the community and the natural world. Cast Billy Bob Thornton , Ali Larter , Michelle Randolph , Jacob Lofland , Alejandro Akara , James Jordan , Kayla Wallace , Paulina Chávez , Mark Collie Seasons 1 Creator(s) Taylor Sheridan , Christian Wallace Writers Taylor Sheridan , Christian Wallace

