Get ready for more adventures with Han Solo’s cape-wearing, smooth-talking BFF Lando Calrissian. Lando, a new series centered on the debonair scoundrel, is coming to Disney+ from Dear White People creator Justin Simien.

The show was revealed during Disney’s marathon investor call earlier today by Lucasfilm president / iconic Hollywood producer Kathleen Kennedy as just one of a slate of new shows intended to flesh out the Star Wars universe in the vein of the streaming service’s flagship series The Mandalorian. The show is currently in the early stages of development, so we shouldn’t expect to see anything in the way of trailers or release windows anytime soon. It’s also unclear when the show will take place, although it seems likely that it will take the prequel route of both Solo and the Obi-Wan spinoff series starring Ewan McGregor and follow Lando as a young man, rather than portray him in the events following the original trilogy or The Rise of Skywalker.

However, although it is likely to be a show about young Lando, Donald Glover was not referenced whatsoever in the announcement. Glover portrayed Lando in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story and was one of the high points of the film. His involvement would make Lando a must-watch series, but at this stage it is unclear whether he will be reprising the role. It could be that a deal is in the works and just has yet to be finalized, or Disney could be in the process of looking for a new actor. There's been an absolute whirlwind of new Star Wars projects announced today - click here to read about Hayden Christensen's return to the franchise and watch some footage of the upcoming series Andor featuring Diego Luna.

