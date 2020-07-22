Could a ‘Lando’ Disney+ Show With Donald Glover Be Happening?

Just because Star Wars Celebration was canceled this year and Comic Con has been relegated to an exclusively at-home experience doesn’t mean that the potential geek bombshells aren’t being dropped this week. A podcast called Kessel Run Transmissions claims that Donald Glover will return to the role of Lando Calrissian for a new Disney+ original series. A representative for Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Now, while this might make perfect sense (Glover was unquestionably the highlight of the otherwise middling Solo: A Star Wars Story), it also seems highly unlikely, given how in-demand Glover is as a performer, musician (under his Childish Gambino moniker) and creator (his beloved FX series Atlanta will be back at some point). Lando would be a huge draw for Disney+, especially if Glover had some role in the show’s creation (you know he’d want to explore Lando’s sexual relationship with that robot), but it’s questionable how available he would be for a project of that scale and complexity, especially given the massive time commitments involved.

That said, he seemed to have a good time on Solo despite its notoriously troubled production, with Disney acquiescing to his many requests (like flying the Atlanta writing staff to London so that he could work on a new season of the show while they were filming). And the rumor suggests that they agreed to pay him a lot for his involvement in a forthcoming original series.

And while the source might sound dubious, Kessel Run Transmissions also broke the news about The Bad Batch, the Clone Wars spin-off coming to Disney+, weeks before its official announcement. So while they might be unknown, they’re far from unproven. And if Lucasfilm really did want to blow the doors off of Star Wars Celebration, this would certainly be the way to do it.