It was announced in December 2020, during Disney's Investor Day presentation that a new Star Wars spinoff series centered around Han Solo’s smooth-talking BFF Lando Calrissian was officially in the works. Titled Lando, the series was earmarked for a run on Disney+ with Dear White People creator Justin Simien tapped to write the script. In the months that followed, there has been very little information regarding the progress made on the series. Such drought in information sharing might have pointed to the project being shelved, but now, the show's writer has given an update.

Strapped to the director's chair for Disney's upcoming movie Haunted Mansion, Simien spoke to The Direct about his involvement in the Lucasfilm's upcoming Disney+ series. The director revealed that he hadn't gotten much in the way of new information since 2020. He did, however, sound optimistic that the work done on Lando is one he "feels like everybody loves." "I certainly poured my heart and spent a lot of time working with them to put together a really great show. It feels like everybody loves it," the Flashdance reboot director said. "And, you know, I was told we had to put a pause on it because of scheduling, and the next update I got [was in 2020], some years ago. So I don't know, I have no idea what's going on with it."

Donald Glover is set to reprise his role as the debonair scoundrel in Lando after his stint in Solo. Prior to Simien's comments, the last update about the future of the show was given by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy during Star Wars Celebration in April. At the time, Kennedy revealed that the series is still on track. "I can just tell you it's still happening, and he's very excited about it," she said, confirming Glover's involvement in the project. The actor, who has kept himself busy with a reboot of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, had also previously joked about how much information he can give without being hunted down by Kennedy.

Image via Lucasfilm

RELATED: Dave Filoni Started on 'Ahsoka' Way Before 'The Force Awakens'

Spinoffs from A Galaxy, Far, Far Away

After Glover's stint as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, where the foundations of his character's relationship with the fan favorite character, Han Solo were explored, Lando was commissioned as a means to further flesh out the Star Wars universe. The move is part of a broader wave of spinoffs from the original works expanding the galaxy, far, far away. Some of the projects that seek to further expand the franchsie includes Star Wars director Dave Filoni's upcoming project Ahsoka which is set for a late summer release on Disney+. Others like The Mandalorian starring Pedro Pascal, Andor which was one of the more mature iterations of Star Wars so far, and The Acolyte are set to continue shaping the future of the franchise and Lando will be looking to chime in.

Lando does not have a release date yet. Ahsoka will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ on August 23. You can check out our recent interview with Rosario Dawson below.