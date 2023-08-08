At the end of July 2023, there was finally news regarding the Lando Calrissian TV show for Disney+ first announced back in December 2020. Donald Glover, who previously played a young version of Lando in Solo: A Star Wars Story, would now be writing the show with his brother Stephen Glover. After years of speculation regarding whether Donald Glover would be coming back in any capacity for this program, this seemed to be official confirmation that he was back in the Star Wars saddle again. For Lando fans, this news was cause for unequivocal celebration, even if it did mean that Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien was now abruptly no longer a part of the proceedings after being initially announced as the creative head of the program.

Any new production making use of Donald Glover’s endless talents is a reason to celebrate, especially since he did such a fun job playing the younger version of Lando in Solo. Still, a solo TV show for Lando Calrissian, even one anchored by Glover, doesn’t quite sound like a winning proposition, at least in this era of Star Wars storytelling. Perhaps if this endeavor had been announced immediately after Solo: A Star Wars Story had been announced, it would feel like an exciting no-brainer. However, in the modern world, this development feels like just another reminder that the time has passed for a Lando TV show.

Star Wars Has Been Struggling With Its TV Shows

Star Wars cannot escape itself. The extensive legacy of this franchise has become a burden that already hindered any aspects of the prequel trilogy (remember when Yoda knew Chewbacca?), but has practically capsized modern extension of that galaxy far, far away. The initially standalone Mandalorian TV show has become a weekly spectacular for die-hard fans of obscure characters from The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. However, that same program has struggled to deliver exciting new storylines and characters that can become. Fan service has become the name of the game, even incoherent stabs at getting fans riled up, like Cad Bane’s presence in The Book of Boba Fett that played off a pre-existing dynamic with Boba Fett that was never established in canonical material.

In hindsight, committing to so much pre-existing lore even killed off the Star Wars Story movies two entries in. The inaugural entry in that strain of spin-off films, Rogue One, wisely focused on new characters that could be easily grasped by both die-hard fans and newcomers. Though Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and company were navigating events integral to the opening scene of A New Hope, the plot largely worked as a standalone entity. By contrast, Solo, which debuted Donald Glover’s take on Lando, was a feature weighed down by way too many nods to the fans. The film’s finale even included a lengthy Darth Maul cameo meant to get Clone Wars geeks riled up, but likely left Star Wars devotees, let alone general audiences, more bamboozled than anything else. Recognizable characters were flickering up on the screen, but there was no heart behind the cameos and name drops.

The slavish devotion to the past that hindered Solo: A Star Wars Story is now consuming the modern Star Wars TV shows. There's no greater reflection of this phenomenon than the Ahsoka marketing campaign trying to make the return of David Tennant's Clone Wars droid character Huyang into a long-awaited return fans have been clamoring for. All due respect to a legend like Tennant, but is the presence of Huyang truly something as momentous as, say, the presence of Spider-Man at the end of the Captain America: Civil War trailer? It’s a character meant to stoke memories of the past, an era that Star Wars shows are soaked in. Indulging in a TV show that would explore the younger years of Lando Calrissian would only exacerbate this glaring problem.

Do We Really Need to Know Lando Calrissian’s Backstory?

The Star Wars programs are already struggling with realizing that there are satisfying original stories (save for the upcoming program The Acolyte) one can tell within this franchise. This saga, however, is also grappling with an issue of thinking every nook and cranny of this saga needs a lengthy explanation and lots of backstory. Dedicating a TV show to plumbing the depths of Lando’s past would only serve to epitomize this problem. Delving into the exploits of Lando before his appearance in The Empire Strikes Back would rob a character who thrives on uncertain loyalty of his mystery. Concrete storylines about what shaped Lando as a man would make Disney+ executives and Wookieepedia editors giddy, but they won’t satisfy anyone looking for solid standalone storytelling.

Even beyond how a Lando show would exacerbate problems that are plaguing the modern incarnation of the Star Wars franchise, this production just feels ill-advised alone in terms of timing. It’s already been five years since Glover first showed up as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story. The lengthy production time behind recent Disney+ Star Wars shows like Andor and Ahsoka makes it clear these programs aren’t built in a day, and it’ll take another few years for the vision of Donald and Stephen Glover to be realized. By then, it’ll have been roughly a decade since Donald Glover first played this character. Won’t the heat surrounding Lando’s Solo presence have evaporated by then?

Plus, rooting a 2020s Star Wars show into a character so integral to the original trilogy feels like a grave miscalculation. A Lando show will have arrived well over four decades since Billy Dee Williams first played the character, making this project even further removed from the demands and perspectives of modern audiences. Any way one looks at it, a Lando TV program just feels like something whose time has come and gone. It’s time to give Star Wars fans more new projects with bold original characters, not wasting the talents of artists like Donald Glover on filling out the backstory of recognizable characters from decades. Lando Calrissian will always be legendary, but there’s really no need for the character to get a Disney+ solo series in this day and age.