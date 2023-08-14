The Big Picture Tiffany Haddish marries an alien for a year, grossing out her children and causing awkward living situations, in Landscape With Invisible Hand.

In the new trailer, Asante Blackk and Brooklynn MacKinzie meet their alien dad.

Landscape With Invisible Hand is adapted from M.T. Anderson's novel of the same name. The film arrives in theaters on August 18.

Aliens are taking over all facets of life on Earth, including marriage, in the final trailer for Cory Finley's Landscape With Invisible Hand adaptation. The film based on M.T. Anderson's novel of the same name takes place in a dystopian future where the Vuvv have taken over the planet and brought with them labor-saving technology that has made most human work redundant, financially ruining many families. They also have a deep interest in human emotions and human culture which is why Tiffany Haddish is marrying one for a year.

The final trailer promises that Earth will never be the same again as the Vuvv arrive before cutting to a wedding between Beth Campbell (Haddish) and one of the aliens. Although it's only for a brief period, their matrimony is enough to gross out Beth's kids Adam (Asante Blackk) and Natalie (Brooklynn MacKinzie) who now have to call the creature "dad" and deal with its attempts at fatherly affection. Their attempts at adapting to this strange new near-future world are a source of the Sundance darling's humor as the prosperity promised by the aliens translates to obviously fake food and awkward living situations. Beth is sure these careless aliens have love somewhere deep down though, even if Adam asserts they lack circulatory systems.

While life has changed considerably for everyone in Landscape With Invisible Hand, Adam and Chloe (Kylie Rogers) are determined to defy their new alien bureaucratic overlords. No emotion interests the aliens more than love, something they can't experience themselves. So fascinated by it are they that they'll pay top dollar to watch humans participating in acts of love, whether that be holding hands, kissing, watching romantic movies, or anything of the sort. Adam and Chloe decide to start filming their own relationship to keep their families afloat, but their genuine love fades, and they slowly begin to despise each other. They try desperately to fake it so as not to bankrupt their families, but when the aliens find out their ruse, they have to find a way to wriggle out of a debt that would hang over their loved ones for generations.

Image via MGM

Who Else Is Involved in Landscape With Invisible Hand?

Beyond Blackk, Rogers, MacKinzie and Haddish, Landscape With Invisible Hand is packed with talent including The Good Place star William Jackson Harper who can be seen in the trailer expressing his purest hatred for the Vuvv. Rounding out the cast are Josh Hamilton, Michael Gandolfini, John Newberg, Tony Vogel, and Christian Adam. In addition to starring, Haddish is also an executive producer alongside Brad Pitt, Gabby Shepard, David Kern, and Megan Ellison with Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner also aboard as producers.

Collider's Steve Weintraub was able to sit down with the director Finley and Rogers to discuss the film earlier this year and the former summed the unique project up succinctly as an alien invasion with a focus on destruction through economics and culture rather than violence. Rogers was especially eager to take part in such a unique sci-fi project, saying of her audition process:

"I remember when I first got the audition, you know, it gives a little brief synopsis, and I was like, 'It's kind of weird.' It felt very odd, and then I got it, and then I spoke to Cory about the character and everything. I read the script and I mean, my initial thought was, 'I've never heard or read anything like this in my entire life.' I was mainly excited because aliens, and I love sci-fi, and I was so excited to work with Cory, because I loved his previous work. But I don't know, my previous thoughts were just, 'I've never seen anything like this in my life,' and I was so excited."

Landscape With Invisible Hand arrives in theaters this Friday, August 18. Check out the final trailer below.