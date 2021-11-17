HBO on Wednesday released a new poster and trailer for its upcoming four-part drama, Landscapers. Starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis, Landscapers will premiere on December 6 and tells “a unique love story” about “a seemingly ordinary British couple” who become the focus of an extraordinary murder investigation.

Based on a true story, Landscapers is created by Ed Sinclair and directed by Will Sharpe. When two bodies are found in the back garden of a nondescript house in a quaint English town, the victims’ daughter Susan and her husband Christopher Edwards find themselves at the center of the investigation. We catch up with them when they’re caught after successfully concealing the crime for 15 years, and are put through rigorous questioning by the investigators.

The trailer offers a unique mix of dark humour and crime drama, which pairs wonderfully with Colman and Thewlis’ unsettling dynamic as a couple. “They’ll try to confuse you, but don’t let them,” Christopher advises his wife. “You remember, you’re in charge.” The trailer also teases some unique visual flourishes typical of Sharpe’s films, including changing aspect ratios, black-and-white flashbacks, and also what appears to be different film formats.

Colman, of course, recently concluded her two-season run as Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix’s The Crown, a performance for which she won an Emmy. Earlier this year, she also scored her second Oscar nomination, for her performance in The Father. Colman previously won an Academy Award for The Favourite.

Thewlis received acclaim for his performance in Charlie Kaufman’s 2020 Netflix film I’m Thinking of Ending Things. He currently voices the Shame Wizard in the streamer’s animated series Big Mouth, which released its fifth season earlier this month.

Landscapers also features Kate O’ Flynn, Dipo Ola, Samuel Anderson, David Hayman, Felicity Montagu, and Daniel Rigby. The series will debut on December 6 on HBO and HBO Max, with new episodes every subsequent Monday. You can watch the trailer here and check out the new poster and the official synopsis down below:

Inspired by real events, Landscapers tells a unique love story involving Chris and Susan Edwards (Thewlis and Colman), a seemingly ordinary British couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham. Will Sharpe (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Flowers) directs the exploration of love and fantasy, which is created and written by screenwriter Ed Sinclair.

