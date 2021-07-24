Language Lessons may have been the smash hit from SXSW this year but we just now got our first look at a trailer and poster for Natalie Morales's feature directorial debut, starring herself and Mark Duplass. When Adam's (Duplass) husband gives him Spanish lessons, he is overwhelmed by a new friendship with his teacher Cariño (Morales). And the new trailer for the film gives us a look into the importance of long-distance friendship and connection.

Written by Duplass and Morales and directed by Morales herself, it is a surprisingly heartwarming look into friendship and learning new things in the era of virtual connection to one another. And, surprisingly, the trailer didn't instantly make me want to cringe away from the screen which is a shock given how all we've done for the last year and a half is interact with each other through Zoom chats.

The trailer is a look into the experience that many of us went through in the last year. It's a wonderful look at platonic love, as far as the trailer shows. Often, we associate platonic love as something that's not nearly as important as romantic love but to many, that platonic love runs deeper and is a more intimate kind of understanding.

The Zoom era is one that we may be, thankfully, leaving behind but Language Lessons seems to me like a movie that shows us all the importance of connection whether it be face to face or through a computer screen like we all did for all of 2020 and beyond. Their relationship may have started from Adam taking Spanish lessons but it's clear from the trailer that their friendship blossomed into something incredibly important.

Seeing Morales and Duplass share this raw story with audiences is important. Language Lessons hits theaters this September 10 from Shout! Studios. Check out the trailer and poster below.

When Adam's (Mark Duplass) husband surprises him with weekly Spanish lessons, he's unsure about where or how this new element will fit into his already structured life. But when tragedy strikes, his Spanish teacher, Cariño (Natalie Morales), becomes a lifeline he didn’t know he needed. Adam develops an unexpected and complicated emotional bond with Cariño—but do you really know someone just because you’ve experienced a traumatic moment with them? Bittersweet, honest, and at times darkly funny, LANGUAGE LESSONS is a disarmingly moving exploration of platonic love.

