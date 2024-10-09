This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

We have our John Stewart as Aaron Pierre, known for his breakout role in Netflix's Rebel Ridge, will now join Kyle Chandler in HBO’s highly anticipated series Lanterns, based on the DC comic Green Lantern. Pierre beat out Stephan James to land the part following a competitive auditioning process, and it's not his first foray into the world of DC, having played Dev-Em in Syfy’s Superman series Krypton. Both actors had screen tests opposite Chandler last week, and Pierre got the nod.

The series, which has been jointly created by Chris Mundy (Ozark), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen), and comic writer Tom King, follows the character of John Stewart, a new recruit, and Lantern legend Hal Jordan. When forced to team up, the duo are given the job of investigating a strange and dark mystery that's taking place deep within the heartlands of the United States. The series will take place over eight episodes, and is produced by HBO in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios, with Mundy serving as showrunner.

“John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with Superman,” DC Studios co-chairmen and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran said at the time of the series announcement.

The official logline of the show is as follows:

The series follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Stewart is a crucial character for DC, and a culturally significant one, as he is one of the first Black superheroes to be featured prominently in mainstream comics, debuting in 1971 in Green Lantern #87. His introduction came at a time when representation in comics was sparse, making him a trailblazer for diversity in the superhero genre. This meant the casting for the character was pivotal and important to get right.

Where Do I Know Aaron Pierre From?

Image via Netflix

Outside of The Underground Railroad, from acclaimed filmmaker Barry Jenkins, Pierre also recently took on the role of Malcolm X in Nat Geo’s Genius: MLK/X, and his next role will be the voice of the young titular character in the Lion King prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King, which opens in theaters this winter. He also recently appeared in Netflix's Rebel Ridge. Pierre was also cast in a rival superhero production last year, joining the cast of Marvel's Blade, but with that project bogged down by continual delays and production issues, he departed the project to seek out alternative employment.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the progress of Lanterns, and the next stage of development in the new and improved DC Universe. For now, you can catch Pierre in his breakout role in Rebel Ridge on Netflix.

7 10 Rebel Ridge In Rebel Ridge, a man with a mysterious past embarks on a mission to seek justice against those who wronged him. Set in a small town, the film explores themes of vengeance and redemption, as the protagonist navigates a dangerous path that tests his resolve and challenges the status quo. Release Date September 6, 2024 Director Jeremy Saulnier Cast Aaron Pierre , David Denman Emory Cohen , Oscar Gale , AnnaSophia Robb , Reid Williams , Steve Zissis , Daniel H. Chung , Dana Lee , Zsane Jhe , Don Johnson , C.J. LeBlanc , Matthew Rimmer , Brannon Cross , Victor Eli Hugo , James Cromwell , Chelsea Bryan , Al Vicente , Terence Rosemore , Leslie Nipkow , Rhonda Johnson Dents , Charlie Talbert , Harlon Miller , Clayton Cooper , Caleb J. Thaggard , Jordan Thoma , Angela Griffitt Runtime 131 Minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Jeremy Saulnier Character(s) Terry Richmond , Officer Evan Marston , Officer Steve Lann , Skinny Guard , Summer McBride , Defendant , Elliot , Ken , Mr. Liu , Officer Jessica Sims , Chief Sandy Burnne , Mike Simmons , Foreman , Construction Worker , Bricklayer , Judge , Paramedic , Corrections Officer , Mariner , Victoria , Principal , Teacher , Scout Dad , Ben , Officer McGill , Officer Barnett , Nurse Expand

