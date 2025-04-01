HBO's Lanterns series is still ever-expanding after recently adding Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner into the fold. Per Deadline, Lawman: Bass Reeves star Chris Coy is now the latest addition to the upcoming Green Lantern drama series in a guest-starring role. He's set to embody a mysterious new character by the name of Waylon Sanders, described as "an intelligent survivor or a nervous truck driver." If that wasn't confusing enough, his real name and age remain an enigma, and he's said to be "unbound by the laws of nature." It's unclear what role he'll play and whether he'll be a friend or a foe to Lantern recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler).

Coy boards a group that has grown significantly in recent weeks, with Kelly MacDonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Ulrich Thomsen, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Sherman Augustus, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jason Ritter among those on board thus far. He's one of many colorful characters Stewart and Jordan will come face-to-face with as they get to the bottom of a mystery in the American heartland. Lanterns will see the recruit taken under Jordan's wing as the intergalactic officers investigate a dark murder on Earth in a True Detective-style story that expands into a wider conspiracy with implications for the DCU. Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King are at the helm of the show, with the former serving as showrunner.

DCU head James Gunn has been touting Lanterns as an early showcase for the wide range of tones that will be felt throughout this revamped cinematic universe, offering something more "grounded and gritty" than his upcoming Superman film, for instance. That can already be felt somewhat in the directors chosen for the project. Slow Horses and Black Mirror director James Hawes headlines a team including Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Alik Sakharov that will step behind the camera for certain episodes. In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Hawes described how his experience on television with the aforementioned shows comes into play in the new DC show's grounded, yet still magical formula:

"There is a very particular humor that they brought to this. It's very rooted in a way that I like to think we achieve with Slow Horses, that I achieve with things like my Black Mirror's, and yet there is a rich vein of humor running through it. So, again, it was about that tone. I'm such a huge fan of Damon [Lindelof] and Chris [Mundy] and the writing that they've done in the past."

Where Else Has Coy Appeared Before?

Image via John P. Johnson/HBO

Viewers most recently saw Coy appear on the small screen in 2023 for the Yellowstone-adjacent Lawman: Bass Reeves starring David Oyelowo. He recurred as Wylie Dolliver, one of the brothers arrested by the titular Marshal. Before that, he's had loads of television roles from Accused to The Peripheral, Mayfair Witches, Station 19, True Blood, and a recurring spot on The Walking Dead. On the big screen, his presence has been felt most notably in Scott Derrickson's starry horror flick Deliver Us From Evil and Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit. Lanterns isn't his only big upcoming role, as he's set to take on a significant part opposite Jason Bateman and Jude Law later this year in the limited series Black Rabbit, and he'll join Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway in the 2026 sci-fi thriller Flowervale Street.

Lanterns is currently in line to premiere in early 2026 on HBO. Stay tuned here at Collider for more as the cast continues to be expanded.