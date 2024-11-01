This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Those Lanterns keep shining brighter with every day that passes. The big budget and high concept HBO series based on the DC comic The Green Lantern has added yet another veteran actor to its ranks with the news that Garret Dillahunt has joined the cast of the ever-expanding ensemble. Dillahunt has been cast, as per an exclusive report this evening from Deadline, in what's described as a major recurring role in the series. He joins leads Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre and series regular Kelly MacDonald. Dillahunt will play modern cowboy William Macon, who is described by Deadline as "a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade. Macdonald plays Sheriff Kerry."

Macdonald was cast two days ago in the role of the Sheriff, who is described as "a no-nonsense woman deeply devoted to her family and close-knit town. Her resilience, shaped by a complex past that’s hardened her resolve, anchors her when the community’s secrets begin to surface." She will also play the love interest to Chandler's Hal Jordan.

Dillahunt has been known for a variety of roles throughout his sprawling career. On TV, he shone as Burt Chance in the sitcom Raising Hope (2010–2014), where his quirky charm made him popular with the audience. He also gained recognition for his work on HBO's Deadwood (2004–2006), where he took on two separate roles, playing both Wild Bill Hickok’s killer Jack McCall and the sinister Francis Wolcott. He has also appeared in series like The Mindy Project and Fear the Walking Dead. On the big screen, Dillahunt appeared in the Coen Brothers’ Oscar-winning No Country for Old Men (2007) as Deputy Wendell.

What Is 'Lanterns' Going to Be About?

James Gunn has previously claimed that he sees Lanterns as “a terrestrial-based TV show, almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over precinct Earth. In it, they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our larger story of the DCU.”

Gunn and Peter Safran released the following statement when the series was announced:

“We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon, and Tom at the helm. John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with Superman .”

