DC's Lanterns series has added another cast member to join Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre in this upcoming superhero series. J. Alphonse Nicholson, known for his roles in P-Valley and Butterfly Boxing, will star in this HBO drama based on the Green Lantern DC comic, which is scheduled to come out in 2026.

Deadline reported that Nicholson will play a young version of John Senior. He will join other cast members, such as Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever), who's cast to play Zoe, Ulrich Thomsen (The International) as Sinestro, and Jason Ritter (Matlock) as Billy Macon. Meanwhile, Chris Mundy, known for his work in True Detective and Criminal Minds, will serve as the show's showrunner.

Nicholson is an American actor who started his career in 2013 when he appeared in Terry Linehan's Don't Know Yet. Since then, he has appeared in multiple TV shows in minor roles, such as Mr. Robot, Blue Bloods, Chicago P.D., FBI: Most Wanted, and The Blacklist, just to name a few. His most recent role is in FX's sports drama miniseries Clipped, where he plays Chris Paul. Aside from Lanterns, he's set to appear in Shadowbox, Black Spartans, Goons, and That's Her.

What Do We Know About DC's 'Lanterns'