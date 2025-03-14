The world of Lanterns just got bigger. Jason Ritter has joined the cast of the upcoming HBO series as Billy Macon, a character is being described as someone who works for his powerful father. With everything to lose at a moment's notice, Macon will be a recurring role in the story that will require the Green Lantern Corps to send two agents to our planet. Jason Ritter was recently seen in Matlock. The actor is getting ready to become a part of the DC Universe James Gunn and Peter Safran are building for Warner Bros.

Lanterns will be centered around the Green Lanterns known as Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and Jon Stewart (Aaron Pierre). Jordan will be depicted as an experienced member of the extraterrestrial organization while Jon Stewart will be a recent recruit trying to learn about what it means to be a member of the Green Lantern Corps. A violent mystery will send the agents to a small town, where they will have to get to the bottom of the truth before confronting an unknown threat. The cast of Lanterns will also feature Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jaggannathan, and Ulrich Thomsen. Thomsen will be in charge of portraying the villainous Sinestro.

Chris Mundy has been hired as the showrunner of the upcoming Lanterns series. Before getting the opportunity to work on the cosmic site of the DC Universe, the writer was attached to Ozark and True Detective. The fact that the studio has hired a writer who has been involved with some of the best crime stories in recent years could point to Lanterns having a very serious tone. The project will attempt to bring together the powerful heroes with the more human-centered side of the franchise, judging by the premise of the series.

The DC Universe on Television