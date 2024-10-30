This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Kelly Macdonald is trading in her bow and arrow for a sheriff's badge as she becomes the latest star to join the highly anticipated DC Studios television series, Lanterns. The Brave actress is joining Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre in the HBO series, and will play Sheriff Kerry, described as "a no-nonsense woman deeply devoted to her family and close-knit town. Her resilience, shaped by a complex past that’s hardened her resolve, anchors her when the community’s secrets begin to surface." The character is also set to be a love interest for Chandler's Hal Jordan.

Macdonald previously earned a nomination for her role in the HBO series Boardwalk Empire, and also won an Emmy for the BBC TV movie The Girl in the Café. She is also, of course, a Disney princess, having voiced the Scottish warrior princess Merida in the Pixar classic, Brave. Macdonald made her breakthrough alongside Ewan McGregor in 1995's Trainspotting, and she currently stars opposite Damian Lewis in the British comedy horror film The Radleys and will next be seen in the Netflix crime thriller series Department Q which recently wrapped shooting in Edinburgh, Scotland, earlier this year.

What Is 'Lanterns' Going to Be About?

James Gunn has previously taken to describing Lanterns as “a terrestrial-based TV show, almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over precinct Earth. In it, they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our larger story of the DCU.” The more grounded approach, when combined with the more "out of this world" Green Lantern Corps, should make the series a really fun addition to the DC Universe Gunn is currently building. Gunn and Peter Safran released the following statement when the series was announced:

“We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon, and Tom at the helm. John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with Superman .”

In addition, the behind the scenes crew of the series includes Chris Mundy, who executive produced True Detective and Ozark; and series writers Damon Lindelof, who wrote for Lost, Watchmen, and created The Leftovers; and comic book legend Tom King.

Stay tuned for more updates on Lanterns as we had towards production.