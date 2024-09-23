One of the most anticipated projects on James Gunn's upcoming DCU slate just got a major casting update. A new report from Deadline revealed that Kyle Chandler, best known for his role in Argo and Friday Night Lights, has been tapped to play Hal Jordan in Lanterns, the high-profile HBO series set in the DCU. Jordan is the same Lantern who was portrayed by Ryan Reynolds in the 2011, much-maligned movie, and is not to be confused with another Green Lantern, Guy Gardner, who will be portrayed by Nathan Fillion in Superman. Deadline also reports that the search for an actor to play John Stewart, another famous Lantern, is ongoing. This news comes less than two weeks after it was announced that Josh Brolin had passed on the role of Hal Jordan after he was previously rumored to be the front-runner.

The Lanterns series at HBO comes from Chris Mundy and Tom King. Mundy is best known for his work on Ozark, the hit Netflix Original Series starring Jason Bateman, and he also wrote several episodes of the most recent season of True Detective. His work dates back to the late 90s when he worked on medical procedurals such as Chicago Hope, and he's also worked on other procedurals such as Cold Case, Criminal Minds, and the Forest Whitaker-led spin-off, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior. King is also credited as a writer on another highly-anticipated DCU project in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which will be led by House of the Dragon veteran Milly Alcock. King will work on the script for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow with Ana Nogueira, and the screenplay for Lanterns along with Mundy.

What Else Has ‘Lanterns’ Star Kyle Chandler Been In?

In addition to his roles in Argo and Friday Night Lights, Kyle Chandler has also appeared in several major projects over the years, working with big-name actors and directors. He teamed up with Elle Fanning for Super 8 in 2011, the sci-fi conspiracy thriller from J.J. Abrams and Steven Spielberg. He is also known for his role in Manchester by the Sea, the 2016 tragedy starring Michelle Williams and Casey Affleck. He can more recently be seen playing Mark Russell in the MonsterVerse movies, and he also portrays Mitch McLusky in the Jeremy Renner-led Mayor of Kingstown series on Paramount+.

Lanterns does not yet have an official release date and will follow two intergalactic cops drawn to Earth to investigate a murder in America. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Chandler in Friday Night Lights, now streaming on Netflix.

Friday Night Lights A drama that follows the lives of the Dillon Panthers, one of the nation's best high school football teams, and their head coach Eric Taylor. Release Date October 3, 2006 Cast Kyle Chandler , Connie Britton , Zach Gilford , Aimee Teegarden , Brad Leland , Taylor Kitsch Jesse Plemons , Derek Phillips Main Genre Drama Seasons 5

