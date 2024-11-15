HBO's highly anticipated Lanterns, a gritty and dark adaptation of the Green Lantern DC Comics saga, has added another big name to its already impressive cast. Poorna Jagannathan (Onyx Collective’s Deli Boys) has been tapped for a heavily recurring role in the eight-episode drama where she will join series regulars Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights), Aaron Pierre (The Underground Railroad), and Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire), as well as fellow recurring cast member Garret Dillahunt (Deadwood).

Jagannathan will play Zoe, a character described as effortlessly confident and poised in any setting—even when she stands out in a crowd, and is as cunning as the powerful men around her. Zoe is also set to be a jove interest for Pierre's John Stewart. Meanwhile, Macdonald portrays Sheriff Kerry, Hal Jordan's (Chandler) love interest, and Dillahunt takes on the role of William Macon, a modern-day cowboy with a mysterious edge.

The role of Zoe being a recurring one is allowing Jagannathan to do it as she is a series regular on Deli Boys, so it's a perfect fit for her. She was also part of the cast of the hit Apple movie, Wolfs, which also starred George Clooney and Brad Pitt. The series is helmed by showrunner Chris Mundy (Ozark) and co-created by Damon Lindelof(Watchmen) and Tom King (Mister Miracle).

What Is 'Lanterns' Going to Be About?

Custom Image by Nimesh Niyomal

James Gunn has stated in the past that he sees Lanterns as “a terrestrial-based TV show, almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over precinct Earth. In it, they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our larger story of the DCU.” It is the first major televised series to be part of the new DC Universe, and so the anticipation for the series is building rapidly, particularly with the stellar cast that's being put together for the project.

Gunn and Peter Safran released the following statement when the series was announced:

“We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon, and Tom at the helm. John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with Superman .”

