The Lanterns television series just got a cast addition straight from Hawkins, Indiana. Sherman Augustus will appear in the upcoming show based on the pages of DC Comics. The Stranger Things actor will portray John Senior, the father of John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and someone who dwells on the past too much. The adaptation is expected to premiere on HBO at some point next year, with Warner Bros. aggressively turning DC into their most powerful brand thanks to a bunch of films and television series currently in development. Lanterns has been rounding out its cast over the past couple of months.

Lanterns will follow Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart as they make their way to Earth due to a dangerous mystery catching the attention of the titular organization. The show will allow Jordan to become Stewart's mentor. The duo will have to get to the bottom of the conspiracy before Hal can look towards a future without the duty of protecting the galaxy. Lanterns was created for television by Chris Mundy. The writer previously worked on Ozark and True Detective. The showrunner's background will allow the studio to bring a serious tone to the highly-anticipated television title.

Sherman Augustus recently appeared in the fourth season of Stranger Things. The performer stepped into the shoes of Lt. Colonel Jack Sullivan, one of the main adult characters who were trying to solve the mystery behind the murders that took place in Hawkins. The actor was also seen as Cedric Haynes in two episodes of P-Valley, and as Jack Hardin in an episode of NCIS: New Orleans. HBO has selected Augustus to contrast Aaron Pierre's John Stewart.

The Cast of Lanterns