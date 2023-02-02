Heroes old and new will serve as the focus of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new slate for DC Studios, titled "Gods and Monsters". That includes Green Lantern — or rather, Lanterns. The TV event series will focus on fan-favorite Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan as they become embroiled in a "terrestrial mystery." That sounds...rather low-key for a character like Green Lantern, whose adventures usually take them to the deepest reaches of space. But an Earth-based procedural could definitely work, given the history of the Green Lantern comics.

There's Already Been a Green Lantern Procedural in the Comics

Image via DC Comics

Gunn & Safran have the perfect road map for Lanterns in The Green Lantern series from Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp. True to its name, it put the focus on Jordan as he carried out his duties protecting the Earth as Green Lantern. However, Morrison chose to write the book as less of a cosmic space opera and more of a police procedural...that just so happened to take place in space. Case in point: the third issue features Jordan attempting to arrest God. I'm not joking. That is in an actual published comic from DC.

Another comic that could influence Lanterns is the classic Green Lantern/Green Arrow series by Dennis O'Neil and Neal Adams. Feeling like he had been disconnected from humanity due to his work, Hal Jordan started touring the countryside with his fellow emerald-hued hero Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow. During Jordan's travels, he passed on the mantle of Green Lantern to Stewart. And in the Justice League animated series, Stewart struggled to reconnect with humanity in the "In Blackest Night" two-parter. Having the Green Lanterns in an Earth-bound setting would not only be true to the comics, but it would also offer a new perspective on their operations.

The Lead-Up to 'Blackest Night'

Image via DC Comics

Gunn has also teased that Lanterns is a big part of his plans, as Jordan and Stewart will be investigating an "ancient horror" that bleeds into the other films and television shows on the slate. The words "Green Lantern" and "cosmic horror" fit well together — especially when it comes to the fan-favorite Blackest Night storyline. That comic event featured the entire DC Universe battling against the forces of the Black Lantern Corps. The Black Lanterns mainly consist of resurrected heroes and villains, lending a horror element to the proceedings. Given Gunn's background in horror, a Blackest Night adaptation would be right up his alley.

Blackest Night may also hold the clues to the "ancient horror" that the Lanterns will encounter: namely the embodiment of Death itself, Nekron. Nekron sought to obliterate all life in the universe in order to sate his never-ending hunger and used the Black Lanterns as tools in that effort. He fits the "ancient horror" bill quite nicely and is also quite horrific to look at, with a skeletal visage and a massive scythe.

If Gunn and Safran play their cards right, Lanterns could be the stepping stone to a larger DC Universe while also giving the Green Lantern mythos its due and delivering a storyline to rival Avengers: Endgame.