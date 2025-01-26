DC's upcoming series Lanterns is one of the most anticipated projects to come from the studio's new era, which says a lot when you consider the news we've had from Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and the footage we've seen from the stunning Superman trailer. So naturally, when Collider’s Steve Weintraub caught up with Poorna Jagannathan at Sundance, where the actress is promoting her Hulu series Deli Boys, the conversation took a quick detour to Lanterns, the HBO production from Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof along with Tom King and showrunner Chris Mundy.

The series, part of DC Studios’ Chapter One: Gods and Monsters slate, will star Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart. Jagannathan will be playing a key supporting role alongside Garret Dillahunt, and Kelly Macdonald as the no-nonsense sheriff of the town that is suddenly awash with superpowered beings. Imagine the paperwork! Described as a detective story in the vein of True Detective, the show will follow the Green Lanterns as they investigate a "dark, Earth-bound mystery that ties into larger intergalactic stakes".

When asked about the project, Jagannathan didn’t hold back. “This is the first script that I’ve read that I understand why there’s an NDA,” she said. “Everything is so insane. It is the best writing that I have ever read.” Strong words for a series still in pre-production, but Jagannathan went on to explain how the script makes a traditionally dense genre feel accessible. “I don’t know anything about sci-fi, and I don’t care, actually,” she admitted. “But this script makes sci-fi seem like my world. It makes it so accessible to me. I understand everything about this world even though I don’t understand this world. So it’s the best sci-fi script I’ve ever read.” And as for when production gets underway? Jagannathan revealed, “We start Tuesday. We start camera testing Tuesday.”

What Other 'Lanterns' News Has Come Out Lately?

Earlier this week, there was some additional casting for the series, too. Ulrich Thomsen, known for his appearance in shows like Starz's Counterpart and NBC's The Blacklist, has been tapped to play the iconic supervillain Sinestro in the series, which should round off the principal cast. Created by John Broome and Gil Kane, Sinestro is one of the most iconic and notorious adversaries of the Green Lantern Corps, primarily due to his deep connection with Hal Jordan. Once a respected Lantern himself, Sinestro turned rogue and is now driven by an intense fixation on his former protégé and ally.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Lanterns as it nears production, as well as further updates out of the Sundance Film Festival.