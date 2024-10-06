Green Lantern has a long, deep history in DC Comics, and the name most often associated with the superhero is Hal Jordan, introduced in the pages of DC's Showcase #22 in October 1959. It makes perfect sense: the Green Lantern Corps' Jordan has been the protector of Sector 2814 (largely) ever since, and has the largest presence of any Green Lantern in TV and film, including 2011's much-maligned (unfairly in my opinion) Green Lantern movie. But Jordan isn't the only Green Lantern from Earth. He's not even the first; that honor that goes to Alan Scott, appearing in All-American Comics #16 in 1940, during the Golden Age of Comics. Nor is Jordan the last, and Max's highly anticipated Lanterns is reportedly bringing a number of Earth's Green Lanterns to the small screen, including fan-favorite John Stewart, one of DC's first African-American superheroes. And he's been around longer than you think.

John Stewart Joins DC's Green Lantern Corps in 1971

While the inclusion of a black superhero in Lanterns may give rise to claims of wokeness by some pessimistic "fans," the truth is that John Stewart has been a Green Lantern for much longer than you'd think. Stewart's tenure as a Green Lantern actually dates back to 1971's Green Lantern #87. In the years prior, DC stood on the sidelines as Stan Lee and Marvel Comics reinvented the comic book, with emotionally complex superheroes engaged in real-world issues. It wasn't until they allowed young talent leeway that brought DC into the modern age. That included the famed duo of writer Denny O'Neil and artist Neil Adams, who brought social commentary into their run on Green Lantern, and introduced John Stewart into the Green Lantern Corps.

Stewart was preceded as a Green Lantern by Guy Gardner in 1968's Green Lantern #59, but Stewart's debut is much more culturally significant. The cover sees an angry Stewart, unmasked and clad in the classic Green Lantern suit, supporting a fallen Hal Jordan, and defiantly exclaiming, "They whipped the Green Lantern — now let ‘em try me!" That defiance is evident from the start, when Stewart intervenes on behalf of a group of Black men playing dominoes on the sidewalk being harassed by two white police officers. As the situation plays itself out, Hal Jordan and one of the Guardians of the Universe look on, an audition of sorts for Stewart being invited to join the Corps. Jordan sees Stewart as having disregard for authority, and not a good fit as a result, but is trumped by the Guardian who says, "... we are not interested in your petty bigotries!"

John Stewart Expands Green Lantern's Capabilities

The Guardian's rebuttal to Jordan's concerns is a bold statement, especially for the time, calling out the prejudices of the old and declaring a new time had arrived. The pitch to sell Stewart on the Corps was an easy one, with Stewart telling Jordan, "Jobs aren't exactly plentiful for Black architects in the Land of the Free these days." That statement is not only one of social relevance, but also foretells Stewart's indelible mark on the Green Lantern Corps going forward. Black people were — are — significantly misrepresented in the field, as confirmed by a report from the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards that cites that as of 2022, 2% of licensed architects in the U.S. are Black, 2,492 out of 121,603 (and only 566 of those positions are held by Black women), and by using their platform, O'Neil and Adams brought attention to the disparity. Though, as with many efforts over the years, it did little to effect change.

Socially relevant, yes, but artistically, John Stewart as a Green Lantern broadly expanded what a Green Lantern was capable of. As an architect (later retconned first as a U.S. marine before becoming an architect, in the November 2011 issue of Green Lantern Corps Vol. 3 #1), Stewart's power ring constructs were meticulously designed from the inside out, more detailed than what had been seen before, and highlighted a creativity that wouldn't be equaled until artist Kyle Rayner joined the Green Lantern Corps in the 1990s.

In the years since his debut, John Stewart has risen in stature and appeal, a Green Lantern who is rivaled only by Hal Jordan himself in the eyes of many. Appearances throughout major Green Lantern story lines in the pages of DC Comics, like Blackest Night, and prominence in DC media projects like Justice League Unlimited have only added to Stewart's mainstream appeal. His inclusion in Lanterns, whoever it is they settle on to play the character, is testament to that.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the progress of Lanterns, and the next stage of development in the new and improved DC Universe. Until it releases, learn more about John Stewart in Justice League Unlimited on Max in the U.S.

Justice League Unlimited Release Date July 31, 2004 Cast Kevin Conroy , George Newbern , Susan Eisenberg , Phil LaMarr , Michael Rosenbaum , Carl Lumbly , Maria Canals-Barrera Main Genre Superhero Seasons 3 Franchise DC Animated Universe Characters By DC Comics Developer Bruce Timm Number of Episodes 39 Network Cartoon Network Expand

