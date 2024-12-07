Back in October, we found our John Stewart when Aaron Pierre, who had been best known for his breakout role in Netflix's Rebel Ridge, was set to join Kyle Chandler in HBO’s highly anticipated series Lanterns. Based on the DC comic Green Lantern, the series also stars Kelly MacDonald and Garret Dillahunt. John Stewart is a pivotal figure in DC Comics and a culturally significant one, as he was among the first Black superheroes to take center stage in mainstream comics, making his debut in Green Lantern #87 in 1971.

His introduction marked a groundbreaking moment in an era when representation in comics was limited, establishing him as a trailblazer for diversity in the superhero genre, so getting the casting right was pivotal for DC and James Gunn. That's a fact that isn't lost on Pierre, who spoke to Collider's Perri Nemiroff about the series, while promoting his upcoming role in Disney's Mufasa. He plays the titular Lion King in the prequel story. Pierre spoke of being inspired by Stewart's legacy, and the honor he felt bringing him to life.

"Honestly it's never about where the industry winds are blowing for me. It's always about what is my truth and what I'm inspired to do next in respective of who thinks what about it. And I do really love the superhero genre, but I'm more drawn to particular characters and I'm deeply in love with the character of John Stewart and so I'm over the moon, I'm so excited to have been gifted the opportunity to serve as this character and bring it to life."

What Is 'Lanterns' About, and Why is it So Important?

Custom Image by Nimesh Niyomal

"John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we're launching next summer with Superman,” DC Studios co-chairmen and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran said at the time of the series announcement. The official logline of the show is as follows:

The series follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the progress of Lanterns, and the next stage of development in the new and improved DC Universe. Mufasa will open on December 20. You can watch our full chat with Pierre and his Mufasa co-stars below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.