Fans just got their first look at the upcoming Lanterns television series. HBO has released a new image that features the two lead characters from the upcoming DC Studios adventure. Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) will do their best to keep the universe protected from unknown threats. The first image from the highly-anticipated series shows Hal and John walking on a highway wearing regular street clothes. Fans will have to wait a little bit more in order to see the heroes in their iconic outfits based on the pages of DC Comics.