Garret Dillahund has shared an update for the upcoming Lanterns series on his Instagram profile. The actor has uploaded two images that indicate that camera tests have begun for the highly-anticipated project from DC Studios. Not much about the show itself can be seen in the pictures, but the fact that camera tests are already taking place for Lanterns means that the team behind the series is one step closer to working on principal photography. More than a decade after Ryan Reynolds left a lasting impression on the franchise, a new iteration of the Green Lanterns is getting ready to debut.

Lanterns is one of the series James Gunn and Peter Safran are developing for the new DC Universe. The show will be focused around Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and Jon Stewart (Aaron Pierre). The story will follow the Green Lanterns as they attempt to solve a dangerous mystery in a quest that could put their lives in danger. Kyle Chandler has been seen recently as a part of the MonsterVerse franchise. The performer could be playing a more experienced version of Hal Jordan compared to what has been depicted in previous movies, television series and comic books. Aaron Pierre recently led the ensemble cast of Mufasa: The Lion King.

James Haws has been hired to direct the first two episodes of Lanterns, while serving as an executive producer for the upcoming series. Before signing on to work on one of the most anticipated titles from the new DC Universe, the filmmaker was attached to other projects such as Slow Horses and Snowpiercer. The studio has recruited a director who enjoys working on projects full of tension and violence, setting the stage for the tone of Lanterns. Originally conceived as Max title, Lanterns will now be released under the HBO banner.

Lanterns will be only one of the television series DC Studios will be working on during the next couple of years. A second season of Peacemaker is scheduled to make its way to Max this year. John Cena will reprise his role as the dangerous vigilante, with the upcoming episodes explaining how these characters fit in Gunn and Safran's new universe. A televison show centered around Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) is also in development. While the DC Universe took its first steps with Creature Commandos, it's clear that DC Studios hasn't even begun to reveal the full scope of the story they're trying to tell.

A premiere date for Lanterns hasn't been set by HBO. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.