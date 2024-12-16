With the new year set to launch Peter Safran and James Gunn's revamped vision for DC, the fanbase is buzzing with excitement like never before, anticipating with a lot of fervor what's to come for their favorite superheroes. One pivotal piece in the reborn DCU is the TV series, Lanterns, hence why the series based on the DC comic Green Lantern is being treated with high priority. The past months have seen the unveiling of much of the core cast and the characters they will play, and the stage now looks well and truly set for the actors to roll into action, as filming has been scheduled to begin soon.

According to Production Bulletin, Lanterns is slated to begin filming on February 10, 2025. The date aligns with a previously speculated early 2025 window, which demonstrates that precedence is indeed being placed on the project over others. Filming for the series, the first season of which will include 8 episodes, is scheduled to last for several months from February 10 to July 1, 2025. If all goes to plan and barring any unforeseen events, then a late 2025 premiere date on HBO could be a possibility for the series, though with most "super" shows, post-production VFX may lead to a 2026 release date. However, fans still have returning seasons of other DC shows such as Peacemaker and The Sandman to look forward to. Lanterns will be filmed entirely in Los Angeles, California, making it the first DC series from the improved DC universe to film in the City of Angels.

What Will Lanterns Be About?

Lanterns will adapt the Green Lantern comics, which center on two intergalactic detectives, John Stewart, and Hal Jordan, to be played by Aaron Pierre (The Underground Railroad), and Kyle Chandler, (Friday Night Lights), respectively. The sleuthing duo will encounter a mysterious murder and their investigations will pull them deeper into a much bigger conspiracy. Gunn previously teased the series as “a terrestrial-based TV show, almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over precinct Earth. In it, they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our larger story of the DCU.” Upon the show's announcement in early 2024, Gunn and Safran released a statement that reads:

“We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon, and Tom at the helm. John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with Superman .”

Lanterns has assembled some of the best talents to bring its story to life. Along with Pierre and Chandler, the series will also star Poorna Jagannathan (Onyx Collective’s Deli Boys), Kelly MacDonald (Boardwalk Empire), and Garret Dillahunt (Deadwood). The series will be directed by Chris Mundy (Ozark) with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and Tom King (Mister Miracle) serving as co-creators.

Filming for Lanterns will begin on February 10, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.