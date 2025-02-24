DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is doubling down on the idea that the new DC Universe will embrace a wide range of tones and storytelling styles. Speaking at a Warner Bros. press event attended by Collider's Steve Weintraub, Gunn opened up about how the HBO series Lanterns — which just began filming — is set to offer something entirely distinctly different from other DCU projects.

During the discussion, Gunn opened up on how Lanterns — which is spearheaded by the team of Tom King, Damon Lindelof, and Chris Mundy — is going to play a crucial role in the broader DCU while still standing apart tonally.

"We have Lanterns, which we just started shooting with HBO and Warner Brothers. And that is another really marvelous team of Tom King, Damon Lindelof and Chris Mundy, and they have been doing marvelous work. I've been watching the dailies with that. It's really so cool because it is connected to Superman, because we've got Guy Gardner in that, and then we got these Green Lanterns over here."

While Superman will be the first feature film under the new DC banner, Lanterns is shaping up to be just as pivotal to the overarching universe. Gunn continued by explaining why the show is a great example of his vision for the DCU:

"And it's just such a different tone from what Superman is. And it's exactly what I want to bring to the DCU, is being able to have these very different films and television series that are still part of an overall, connected world, but have completely different feels to them."

And all that totally lines up with previous statements from Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran — who also attended the media event — who have both pushed for a DCU that embraces different genres, themes, and formats rather than taking a uniform approach across all its projects. Gunn later called the project "grounded and gritty" in comparison to the big "spectacle superhero film" we can expect Superman to be.

What Do We Know About 'Lanterns'?

Custom Image by Nimesh Niyomal

Lanterns, which will air on HBO, is set to focus on Hal Jordan and John Stewart, two of the most iconic members of the Green Lantern Corps. The series will star Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre in those roles, alongside Kelly Macdonald, Poorna Jagannathan, and Ulrich Thomsen. However, it has also been described as a grounded detective story, drawing comparisons to True Detective from Gunn in its approach. The show is going to focus on a mystery that ultimately ties into the greater DCU, specifically its cosmic and intergalactic elements. Gunn and Safran confirmed that the series would consist of eight episodes and could be a continuing series, rather than a limited series telling one story. Safran also took the time to praise the cast and crew behind the series:

"You know, we are incredibly fortunate to have Tom, Chris and Damon at the helm. Those guys are just masters. And, you know, Aaron Pierre, magnificent, Kyle Chandler, amazing. We really, really are lucky. And James Hawes is directing it. You know that first season of Slow Horses was incredible television, and he's bringing all of his skills to the table, so we're feeling good."

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Lanterns as it continues production.