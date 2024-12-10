It’s been a great time to be a Tomb Raider fan these last few months, as the game received an animated adaptation on Netflix that earned a 73% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, in addition to Sophie Turner being cast as Lara Croft for the live-action Tomb Raider series from Indiana Jones 5 stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Now, Iron Studios is building on the Tomb Raider hype by releasing a new figure of Lara Croft showing the famous explorer doing what she does best: hunting for treasure. The figure is a bit smaller than usual, coming in at 1/10 size, and retails for $299.99 on the official Iron Studios website while aiming to launch in the third quarter of 2025. It is now available for pre-order.

Iron Studios also had a big weekend, kicking off December by announcing a slew of new figures from some of the biggest entertainment franchises you know and love. One of the projects to receive multiple new collectibles was X-Men ‘97, the beloved animated series that concluded its first season as the highest-rated Marvel project. Iron Studios dropped a new Magneto figure and also a new Cyclops figure based on their appearances in the show. Iron Studios also unveiled a new Batman figure showing Bruce Wayne wearing his signature Batsuit absent his cowl, sitting on a throne with the cowl hanging over him. Captain Planet also got a new Iron Studios figure, which came only days after Glen Powell gave an update on his Captain Planet film, saying that it’s one of his dreams to get to play the character, but he’s unsure if it will ever happen.

The Future of Lara Croft, the Tomb Raider

Little is known about the upcoming live-action Tomb Raider project from Phoebe Waller-Bridge other than Sophie Turner will star as Lara Croft, and that Waller-Bridge is writing the project. Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft was also renewed for a second season on Netflix, but word about production or a potential release date has been quiet since the renewal. There’s also another Tomb Raider game in the works, Tomb Raider Next, that’s being developed for next-generation consoles, but it does not yet have an official release date.

Iron Studios’ Lara Croft figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased here. Check out the first images of the figure above and watch Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft on Netflix.

