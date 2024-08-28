While Tomb Raider fans wait for the upcoming animated Netflix adaptation starring Hayley Atwell to release, they can watch another chapter in Lara Croft's saga soon. Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, the 2001 film which sees Angelina Jolie take on the role of the iconic explorer, will officially begin streaming on Paramount+ on September 1. The movie follows Lara as she comes to life straight out of a video game to hunt down powerful ancient artifacts in a race against evil villains and time itself. In addition to Jolie as the leading character, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider also stars Iain Glenn (Game of Thrones), Jon Voight, and Noah Taylor, and currently sits at a 20% score from critics and a 47% score from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Six people have credit for the screenplay on Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, including Sara B. Cooper, Mike Werb, Michael Colleary, Simon West, Patrick Massett, and John Zinman. West also directed the film, and it is still largely viewed as his most famous project to this day, along with 90s movies such as The General's Daughter (John Travolta) and Con Air (Nicolas Cage). He also directed Jason Statham in the 2011 action flick, The Mechanic, and most recently helmed Skyfire, the 2019 action film. Lara Croft got another adaptation in 2018 led by Alicia Vikander, Tomb Raider, which was also not well-received by the fan base, currently boasting 52% and 55% scores from critics and audiences, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lara Croft Has Another Adaptation Coming in October

While fans have yet to receive a Tomb Raider adaptation that feels wholly authentic to the source material, there is one coming up that just may do the iconic video game series justice. Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is set to premiere on Netflix on October 10, and will see Hayley Atwell step into the titular role. The animated series just received a new trailer roughly a week ago which has Tomb Raider fans excited to see Lara's journey translated into a unique animation style. The series was written by Tasha Huo and directed by Joey Soloway.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider stars Angelina Jolie and Iain Glen, and was written by a team of writers mentioned above and directed by Simon West. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Lara Croft: Tomb Raider on Paramount+ starting September 1.