Larry David Has a Pretty, Pretty, Pretty Good Coronavirus PSA

How many ways does it need to be said? Did Simon Pegg and Nick Frost remixing a Shaun of the Dead scene do it? How about every late night host recording from home? What will it take to get folks to stay the heck home during the coronvavirus pandemic? Here’s one celebrity who I’m glad to hear get their two cents in: Larry David, the co-creator of Seinfeld, creator/star of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and resident Bernie Sanders impressionist on Saturday Night Live. He teamed up with the governor of California to create an inimitable PSA on staying home and staying safe during these trying times.

“Obviously, somebody put me up to this, ’cause it’s generally not the kind of thing I do,” begins David with typical candor. He goes on to give simple, blunt instructions to “the idiots out there — you know who you are — you’re going out, I don’t know what you’re doing, you’re socializing too close, it’s not good. You’re hurting old people like me… well, not me, I have nothing to do with you, I’ll never see you.” David then lists the types of senior citizens you might come into contact with, including relatives, and highlights the imperativeness of staying away from them. In fact, he gives it all a refreshingly positive spin: “The problem is, you’re passing up a fantastic opportunity — a once in a lifetime opportunity — to stay in the house, sit on the couch, and watch TV!” Hey, somebody’s been reading our best of Netflix lists.

Check out the full David PSA below — including a delicious tie-in to his show’s logic, which makes a lot of sense. For more on everyone’s favorite misanthrope, here’s my review of the most recent Curb Your Enthusiasm season premiere.