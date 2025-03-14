In 1989, Larry David went from being a stand-up comedian and former writer on Saturday Night Live to the co-creator of a little sitcom named Seinfeld, which he formed with another stand-up, Jerry Seinfeld. The series might have been fiction, but it was based on Jerry and Larry's life, with George Costanza (Jason Alexander) being the stand-in for David, and many characters and stories coming straight from his own reality. As Seinfeld became the most popular show on TV, Larry David was a household name, but at the height of his success, he left the show behind to make a movie called Sour Grapes. It ended up being the biggest failure of his career.

'Sour Grapes' Was a Box Office Dud