There are few icons of the entertainment industry who have made as significant of an impact on the development of modern comedy as Larry David. A brilliant actor, writer, and producer, David is unparalleled in his ability to create humorously awkward slice-of-life scenarios that can make viewers laugh and cringe in equal measure.

Although his work on Seinfeld created an all-time great sitcom that continues to attract new fans, Larry David’s longevity is most closely associated with the success of Curb Your Enthusiasm, his semi-autobiographical series that is set to finally air its last season this year. While the continued work on Curb Your Enthusiasm has dominated the last few decades of his career, David actually managed to write and star in an entire film, Clear History, alongside Jon Hamm.

What Is ‘Clear History’ About?

Clear History follows the inventor, Nathan Flomm (Larry David), a high-strung employee at a transportation company in San Jose, California. Although Flomm’s strange ideas are often dismissed by his peers, his employer, Will Haney (Jon Hamm), plans an ambitious new venture to launch an electric car. Although Haney is generally willing to put up with Flomm’s obnoxious behavior, the two men get into a dispute over the title of their new car, which Haney plans to name “the Howard.” Though when Flomm leaves the company, it immediately becomes a massive success. In short, Clear History becomes an extended version of one of the best Curb Your Enthusiasm episodes , as it primarily features David being shamed in public. David is unparalleled in his ability to make his own embarrassment hilarious to watch.

While Curb Your Enthusiasm features many great side characters, Clear History is a showcase of David’s talents as a protagonist. While he’s obviously playing a heightened version of himself in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Flomm is such a wacky protagonist that David is able to add even more eccentricities to his performance. Between arguing with a waitress about the placement of his utensils, nearly driving his car off a path during a road rage incident, and admonishing his girlfriend, Wendy (Amy Ryan), for her supposed affairs, it seems like there’s no situation that Flomm can get into without sparking conflict. Although each situation is taken to its most extreme conclusion, David adds a notion of authenticity that makes even the most absurd scenarios slightly relatable.

His talents as a writer have been acclaimed since Seinfeld, but David shows his knack for physical comedy in his Clear History performance. The flashbacks to a younger version of Flomm during his dispute with Haney allow David to wear a ridiculous fake beard and makeup that masks his typical appearance; it only becomes funnier when David plays these scenes with a completely straight face. The slapstick humor continues to escalate as the film goes forward and Flomm begins crafting his revenge. After coming up with a ridiculous plot to detonate Haney’s mansion, Flomm finds himself as the leader of an amateur heist team whose attempts to “stick it to the man” go disastrously awry.

‘Clear History’ Shows Why Jon Hamm Is Great at Comedy

It’s somewhat ironic that after giving an all-time great dramatic performance on Mad Men, Hamm has shown his humorous side with a successful string of comedy roles. Although Hamm’s various cameo parts teased his comedic sensibilities, Clear History allows him to play the unwitting antagonist of the story who Flomm has spent years cursing. What’s hilarious about Haney’s role within the narrative is that all the negative effects of his actions toward Flomm appear to be inadvertent. Although he seems like a manipulative villain in Flomm’s mind, Haney has no memory of Flomm and can barely recollect the situation that sparked their dispute. This hapless quality within Hamm’s performance makes his scenes with David even funnier due to the significant difference in expectations.

David’s work is known for taking drastic tonal shifts, but Hamm adapts perfectly to the jarring change of pace within Clear History’s third act. Upon realizing that he owes Flomm a fortune for his contributions to “the Howard,” Haney’s personality seems to change entirely, as he begins feeling intense regret and empathy for his former employee. The twist comes at a surprising instance in the story, and Hamm does a great job at reflecting the paradoxical element of the revelation. By proving that Haney is not a malicious person, Clear History creates even more awkward humor as Flomm tries to stop his own attempted bombing.

While Hamm and David are certainly the standouts of the film, Clear History features a robust cast that includes many great comedic actors. Danny McBride has a standout role as Frank, Flomm’s best friend and co-conspirator in the heist. It's challenging for anyone to keep up with David’s rapid-fire sense of humor, but McBride is able to keep pace with his co-star. Additional appearances by Bill Hader, Michael Keaton, and Philip Baker Hall as Flomm’s friends and team elevate what could have been “single joke” roles into fully fleshed out characters.

‘Clear History’ Is Unique Among HBO Movies

Although the network is best known for its history of creating groundbreaking television shows, HBO has a track record of creating high-quality television films. The network proved that it was capable of releasing stirring historical dramas like Gia, Citizen X, Behind the Candelabra, Phil Spector, and The Normal Heart, but Clear History is one of the rare HBO original films that is entirely comedic in its intent. It's somewhat unfortunate that Clear History was not given a theatrical release, though it's internal distribution on HBO allowed the film to connect directly with fans of David’s work on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

While Clear History was a success for David and proved that he had stories to tell that weren’t connected to Curb Your Enthusiasm, the future of HBO’s original films is uncertain given the strange state of theatrical distribution. With streaming services like Netflix releasing original films without a theatrical distribution arm, it's unclear how HBO will manage to distinguish its original films moving forward. Nonetheless, the end of Curb Your Enthusiasm will hopefully allow David to pursue other projects so that Clear History is no longer an outlier within his career.

