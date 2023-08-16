The Big Picture Larry David was the driving force behind the hit sitcom Seinfeld and was largely responsible for creating its unique brand of comedy.

The network sitcom almost feels like a thing of the past. There was a time not too long ago, however, when television revolved around half-hour shows that aimed to make you laugh, whether it was your traditional family sitcom, where couples and kids bickered only to learn a lesson every episode, or a sitcom that leaned in a different direction with more adult themes. In the '90s, no sitcom was bigger than Seinfeld. Though it premiered in 1989, Seinfeld was the type of show that didn't start out strong only to lose steam but instead, it rose from awkward beginnings, only to become stronger and more popular as the seasons went on. Seinfeld made its co-creators, Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, along with its stars, all very rich and famous, but when Seinfeld was at its peak, Larry David walked away from his immensely popular show.

Larry David Was the Driving Force Behind 'Seinfeld'

The show may have been called Seinfeld, but it wouldn't have been what it was without Larry David. It was he and Jerry Seinfeld who created it as two standup comics wanting to make a TV series about the daily life of a comedian. David didn't act on the show, outside of hiding himself in a few cameos and voiceover roles, such as when he voiced New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, but Seinfeld was very much him. For example, George Costanza was based on him, something which becomes even more obvious when watching Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Kramer was based on Larry David's former neighbor Kenny Kramer.

Many episodes are based on something that happened to Larry David in his real life. Through seven seasons, with Seinfeld going from peculiar to a phenomenon, David wrote 60 episodes of Seinfeld. He wasn't just the series creator and main writer, David was also the showrunner. Everything went through him, and then, when Seinfeld was dominating TV, Larry David said goodbye.

Larry David Left 'Seinfeld' After Season 7

Fans and critics were shocked when Larry David stepped down from Seinfeld. Aside from the obvious fortune he would be stepping away from, the sitcom was thriving. Season 7 saw Seinfeld doing some of its best stuff, such as the season-long arc of George getting engaged to Heidi Swedberg's Susan, but freaking out about his impending nuptials, only to feel relieved when his fiancé dies. Season 7 also gave viewers what would arguably become the show's most popular episode and catchphrase, with "The Soup Nazi" and his shouts of "No soup for you!"

So why did Larry David quit Seinfeld? Was there fighting behind the scenes with the cast? A contract dispute? t surely had to be exhausting to keep up that frantic pace for so long. In 1998, as Seinfeld the series was saying its goodbye after Season 9, David told Charlie Rose why he left the show two years earlier. "I had been there for seven years, and that's a long time to suffer the way I do in my daily life. Seven years is a long time for someone to executive produce a show like that." Rose asked if he quit because he was burnt out. "No, it wasn't burnout. I had plenty of ideas. It wasn't that. I just felt like I was ready. I had done that and now I wanted to try something else."

After leaving Seinfeld, Larry David tried something completely new. He didn't work with familiar names trying to create another sitcom, or go back to Saturday Night Live, where he'd worked as a writer in the '80s. Instead, David decided to write his own feature film. He was a comedic genius with television writing, so whatever kind of movie he could come up with would surely be an instant classic as well. The movie he wrote and directed was Sour Grapes, and it was not a success, with the film bombing both commercially and critically. It was so bad that movie critic Roger Ebert said in his review, "I can't easily remember a film I've enjoyed less."

'Seinfeld' Began To Suffer When Larry David Left

For two seasons, Seinfeld operated without Larry David. He did show up a few times to voice his crazed version of George Steinbrenner, but as a day-to-day member of the series, David was gone. He had no say in what was written or what direction the series would go in. For the most part, Seinfeld didn't undergo any drastic changes. It's still the same series in Seasons 8 and 9, and Jerry (Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander), and Kramer (Michael Richards) were still awful people doing awful things in New York, and audiences turned in by the tens of millions to laugh at their antics.

If you were a big enough fan of Seinfeld though, if you paid close enough attention, you could see the differences after Larry David left. The characters and their stories started to become a little more over-the-top, at times almost parodying themselves. It was still funny as ever, but it wasn't quite as smart. It was as if the group of writers who replaced Larry David was trying to be him so much that they mimicked him, with Seinfeld at times acting like Seinfeld rather than being it. It would slip here and there, most notably in the awful and controversial episode "The Puerto Rican Day" in Season 9, but it was still a well-oiled machine. If it had continued for much longer, Seinfeld may have fallen into the trap of becoming an assembly line of scenarios, gags, and catchphrases of the week rather than well-crafted comedic art.

Jason Alexander talked about why he felt Larry David left in a 2018 interview with Marc Maron on his WTF podcast:

“[David] always saw the doing of Seinfeld as a very stressful thing. If it broke, it was going to be he and Jerry that broke it, but I think he took on more of that responsibility. We’d finish every taping and he’d go [mimicking David’s voice], ‘It can’t be done again! That’s it! It can’t be done!’…Like they had no idea for next week, but they had more than an idea. They had a draft. But he would feel pressure very acutely, and after seven years and the money he made, he thought he couldn’t do that anymore.”

Jerry Seinfeld Wanted to End 'Seinfeld' on a High Note

When Jerry Seinfeld decided he wouldn't come back for a Season 10, no matter how much money NBC threw at him, deciding that Seinfeld should end on a high note, Larry David came back for one last hurrah, writing the one-hour series finale. David really swung for it, telling a story that took the gang out of the diner and Jerry's apartment, and had them go on trial, where all of their past selfish acts would come back to bite them. In the end, they all went to jail for their crimes. It was a bold premise, and while it was one of the most watched hours of TV in history, fans and critics were extremely disappointed. It was too out there, even for Seinfeld. It's often referred to as one of the worst series finales of all-time, though in the quarter of a century since, that hate has lessened into a begrudging respect.

After Seinfeld, Larry David would create Curb Your Enthusiasm at HBO. There he not only wrote and ran the show, but he was its star. There was even an arc in one season where the cast of Seinfeld came back for a reunion. Two decades later, Curb Your Enthusiasm is still going strong. Though Seinfeld may have stopped making new episodes twenty-five years ago, it's still going strong in syndication, finding new generations of fans. Larry David was the man behind all of it, a comedy genius so great that even without him for two seasons, the show could still go on as long everyone tried to recreate what he had mastered.