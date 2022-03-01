Fans will have to wait longer than anticipated for the upcoming documentary about actor, writer, and comedian Larry David. According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO has postponed airing the upcoming documentary The Larry David Story, which was supposed to air today.

The two-part documentary featured David talking to Larry Charles. Charles previously worked with David as a writer on Seinfeld and a director on Curb Your Enthusiasm. A trailer for the special was released in February. It featured clips such as David talking about how he never considered himself funny, and how different he is from the fictional version of himself he plays on Curb Your Enthusiasm. It was also going to talk about Larry's career as a stand-up comedian and his work on Seinfeld. The documentary was also promoting David sharing his thoughts on numerous topics such as metaphysics and parenthood. Last night, the HBO Documentaries Twitter accounted tweeted "The #LarryDavid Story on @HBOMax is being postponed. Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info." The trailer for the special has now been made private and unavailable to view. The documentary that was supposed to premiere tonight was directed by Charles, who was also an executive producer for it. Mark Herzog was also an executive producer. There is currently no scheduled date for when the documentary might be filmed again in front of a live audience.

David co-created the hit sitcom Seinfeld with fellow comedian Jerry Seinfeld. The series ran from 1989-1998 on NBC. For the series' first seven seasons, David was the head writer and executive producer. Jerry's best friend in the series George Costanza (played by Jason Alexander) was based on David. Many of the episodes, such as the 1992 Primetime Emmy Award winning episode "The Contest" were based on actual events that happened in David's life. David also performed the voice of New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner in the series. Since 2000, David has played a fictional version of himself in HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm. The series follows a post-Seinfeld David, along with his fictional wife Cheryl (Cheryl Hines) and his friend/manager Jeff Greene (Jeff Garlin). The series features many references to David's work on Seinfeld, and even brought the cast back together for a fictional reunion special in the show's seventh season. The show's eleventh season aired from October-December 2021.

A new release date has not been announced for when The Larry David Story will premiere on HBO. In the meantime, fans can see David in Curb Your Enthusiasm, which is available to stream on HBO Max.

