HBO has just released the official trailer for The Larry David Story, their upcoming documentary about the Curb Your Enthusiasm star. The project will center around David sitting down with director Larry Charles to discuss his childhood, his career, and even his thoughts on metaphysics, with the documentary split into two parts. Both parts will air back to back on HBO on March 1, and will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

The trailer is soundtracked by David discussing his life, opening with a picture of him as a child under a voiceover explaining that he never considered himself to be very funny. The trailer gives audiences a taste of what to expect from the documentary, showing glimpses of the colorful conversation between Charles and David, who happen to be old friends. As the trailer goes on, David discusses how he fell into comedy, his mother, and how different his persona on Curb Your Enthusiasm is from who he is in real life.

David originally came to prominence as a co-creator and writer of NBC's megahit sitcom Seinfeld, which ran for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998. After releasing an hour-long special of the same name on HBO in 1999, David released the first season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, a highly-successful comedy series that just aired its eleventh season late last year. In the show, David plays a hot-tempered fictionalized version of himself who argues with pretty much everyone he meets. Charles, who is also an executive producer on The Larry David Story, was a staff writer on Seinfeld, where he met David.

The Larry David Story premieres on HBO and HBO Max on March 1. Check out the trailer below:

And check out the documentary's official synopsis:

"For over three decades, award-winning producer/writer/comedian Larry David has been one of TV's defining talents. Now, this insightful two-part documentary finds the 74-year-old sitting down with friend/director Larry Charles for a peek behind the proverbial curtain, as David gets candid about his personal and professional highs and lows, from his humble beginnings as an unfunny Brooklyn kid to becoming America's favorite misanthrope. In between reflecting on his bumpy road to success – and hit series “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” – David shares his thoughts on everything from metaphysics to parenthood. Genuine, hilarious, and eye-opening, THE LARRY DAVID STORY shines a new light on the infamous cynic who remains a singular voice in comedy today."

