CNN institution Larry King has passed away at age 87. The Brooklyn-born King has built a career throughout the late 20th and 21st century as a formidable, earnest interviewer keen to connect with his subjects. Over the years, King also became more than just a journalist and go-to interview man — he became a pop culture icon, too, during the course of his career spanning more than six decades. While King carved out a home with a nightly talk show on CNN, he also made appearances as himself in movies and television. Among his biggest credits were appearances on Ghostbusters, The Exorcist III, Murphy Brown, Frasier, Primary Colors, The Stepford Wives, and FX's American Crime Story.

King died early in the morning on Saturday, January 23. His death was announced just before 8 a.m. ET on social media. His passing was announced by Ora Media, the parent company of Ora TV which King co-founded back in 2012. No cause of death has been reported. Earlier in the month, King was hospitalized with COVID-19 (via The Hollywood Reporter). In a tweet, Ora Media shared some details around King's death, writing, "With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles."

Shortly after 8 a.m. ET, CNN anchor Brian Stelter went on air to announce King's death and read a statement from CNN president Jeff Zucker. Zucker's statement reads,

"We mourn the passing of our colleague Larry King. The scrappy young man from Brooklyn had a history-making career spanning radio and television. His curiosity about the world propelled his award-winning career in broadcasting, but it was his generosity of spirit that drew the world to him. We are so proud of the 25 years he spent with CNN, where his newsmaker interviews truly put the network on the international stage. From our CNN family to Larry's, we send our thoughts and prayers, and a promise to carry on his curiosity for the world in our work."

You can read Ora Media statement on King's passing below.

Share Share Tweet Email

'Night Stalker' Review: Netflix's Richard Ramirez Series Sees Dogged Cops Take Center Stage The vicious rapist and killer isn't even named until the end of the penultimate episode.