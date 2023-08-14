The Big Picture The new addition to Viaplay's catalog, Face to Face, is an intense interrogation drama where the CEO of a large company investigates the murder of his potential heir.

Face to Face Season 3 features a talented cast, including Lars Mikkelsen, Pilou Asbaek, and Olaf Johannessen, and premieres on August 31st.

While Europe produces quality TV that often gets adapted to American television, it's common that we don’t get to watch several of them simply because they’re not on our radar. That’s one of the purposes of Viaplay, a streaming service that brings quality TV to American audiences. This month, Viaplay is bulking up its catalog with Face to Face, an intense interrogation drama starring Lars Mikkelsen (The Witcher). The streamer allowed Collider to exclusively debut the trailer, so we can now share it with you.

In the story, Mikkelsen plays Holger Lang, the CEO of a large, billions-worth company that is shocked to his core when he watches his heir gets assassinated through a livestream. The series then moves on to investigate who killed the woman, their motives and why would they record it. Each episode follows the interrogation of a different suspect as Holger desperately tries to connect the dots and figure out who hired a hitman to murder his protégé.

The trailer makes it clear that, even though an investigation must be conducted, Holger starts out already convinced he knows who ordered the assassination. But, the more he talks to the people around him, the more he realizes that everyone is a suspect. And it gets worse: His desperation might end up making him a criminal himself.

The Cast of Face to Face Season 3 Makes It a Must-Watch

Image via Viaplay

Each season of Face to Face tells a standalone story of the investigation. Aside from Mikkelsen, the cast of Season 3 also features Pilou Asbaek (Game of Thrones), Olaf Johannessen (The Bridge), Alma Ekehed Thomsen (Bad Bitch), Evin Ahmad (Snabba Cash), Nicolas Bro (Adam’s Apples), Jacob Oftebro (Kon Tiki) and Søren Malling (A Hijacking).

Viaplay brings high-quality Scandinavian TV to American television. The streamer features anything from Academy Award-winning dark comedy Another Round to the original version of A Man Called Otto and edge-of-your-seat thriller series like Black Sands, The Congregation, Trom and Furia. The streaming service is widely available on Android/Apple apps, Roku, Chromecast, Smart TVs and more. You can check out their catalog at the Viaplay official website.

Viaplay premieres Season 3 of Face to Face on August 31. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: