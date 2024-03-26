The Big Picture Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have officially broken up after briefly reuniting.

Pippen's Instagram post hints at her desire to start a new chapter and reinvent herself.

Fans' reactions on Instagram suggest skepticism and uncertainty about Pippen's future after her villainous image on The Real Housewives of Miami.

Larsa Pippen made waves when she moved on from ex-husband Scottie Pippen by dating his former teammate's son, Marcus Jordan. Since then, the couple have appeared on The Real Housewives of Miami and the second season of The Traitors together before their break-ups began. Separating briefly, reuniting, and then ultimately calling it off, the duo are officially over and Pippen is ready to reintroduce herself to the world. At least, that's what her latest picture on Instagram is captioned as. And it was met with fans less than excited about what the future held for the reality star.

In an Instagram picture of herself wearing a neon blue corset and white pants, Pippen wrote “Allow me to reintroduce myself.” Her latest photo does tie into what sources told People about their break-up. While one stated that they were simply moving in "different directions," another source talked about Pippen's desire to start a new path for herself. "Larsa is focusing on her exciting next chapter now," the second source said. "She's always been someone who is ambitious and driven. She needs a match who has those similar qualities."

While Pippen is trying to reinvent herself and move on, fans were not kind in the comments of her new post. One Instagram user commented, "For the millionth time,” and another added, “She’s about to snatch up a new ball player. One of them young dudes with a max contract.”

Larsa Pippen Reveals Why She and Marcus Jordan Split

If you're thinking the 16-year age difference is the root of the split, think again. In a new interview on the Amy & T.J. podcast, the Miami socialite says they grew in different directions. “I just think we’re on a different journey, you know? I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing and what he’s doing, you know? I want him to be happy. He’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me. I don’t think it’s the age. I just think it’s where we are right now.”

She says she realized she didn't need the relationship while filming The Traitors without him. “I think when you’re alone, you kind of either miss the person or realize maybe you’re not my guy, and I feel like that made me realize that I don’t think he’s my guy. My number one priority is my kids, my businesses, my show, and being with someone I can grow with. If I’m not growing with you, we kind of have to be at the same place in order to grow together. So, that’s kind of what I want.”

