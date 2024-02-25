The Big Picture Larsa Pippen created her own legacy by leveraging her beauty to secure wealthy men and gain access to fame.

Pippen was linked to various athletes and rappers, embodying Kim Kardashian's blueprint for targeting men for money and clout.

Despite breakups with famous men, Larsa Pippen will likely continue to pursue wealth and status with bigger and better targets.

We know that well-behaved women rarely make history, or rap lyrics, and Larsa Pippen is a living and breathing example of that popular quote and has the rap lyrics to prove it. Instead of the reality star enjoying the lavish lifestyle she secured when she met and married pro basketball player Scottie Pippen, Larsa believed there was more out there for her and set out to create a legacy for herself. Marrying pro-athlete royalty opened up a world of possibilities for Larsa, and she realized being a wife to Scottie was merely the tip of the iceberg of possibilities for a woman possessing her beauty.

Larsa has made it clear that she sees a wealthy successful man as a means to an end for her and her family. Other professional athlete's wives may have the same philosophy, but few are as brazenly bold to go after what they want, regardless of who she has to hurt or whose husband they have to seduce in the process.

The Real Housewives of Miami Release Date February 22, 2011 Cast Adriana De Moura , Alexia Echevarria , Marysol Patton , Lisa Hochstein , Lea Black , Larsa Pippen Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 6

Larsa Pippen Learned Early On that Her Beauty Gave Her Access To Wealthy Men

Admittedly, Larsa is an extremely beautiful woman. Born in Chicago, Illinois to a Syrian mother and Lebanese father, Larsa had to be aware of her effect on men at an early age. Snagging a professional basketball player is the ultimate accomplishment for a woman looking to secure a privileged lifestyle without getting her hands dirty or exerting too much sweat equity. Marrying Scottie gave Larsa carte blanche access to the celebrity world, and she immediately ingratiated herself into the world of flashing paparazzi lights, red carpets and Hollywood's popular crowd.

An early friendship with the Kardashian clan whet Larsa’s appetite for reality television and how to leverage the adulation of key men to boost one’s own profile. Larsa’s introduction to reality television was on E! as a card-carrying member of ultimate “it girl” crew. Much like her bestie Kim Kardashian, Larsa enjoyed flaunting her exotic appeal among the urban crowd for attention. Her marriage to Scottie Pippen remained the foundation of Larsa’s validity, but she was often photographed out with her hot friends primping and posing with the who’s who in the latest tabloids.

Larsa and Scottie have three children, but she manages to be viewed as a hot sexy woman and not the star player's wife and mother of his children. Although her marriage to Scottie lasted over two decades, she has been linked to more young Black athletes and rappers than most single female celebrities. The marriage started showing visible signs of rockiness in 2017 when the two filed for separation.

Larsa dated NBA player Eric Moreland for a short stint and was in a very public situationship with hip-hop superstar Future. In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee featured in PEOPLE Magazine, Larsa shared that the rapper was there for her when she was going through the separation with Scottie. His presence was reassuring because she was worried about her financial future if she was no longer Mrs. Scottie Pippen. "It was like, I was really sad, I was at a point in my life when I was really sad. I was dealing with, ‘Do I move on, do I not, are my kids going to be okay?" she lamented.

Larsa and Future were photographed together numerous times, and it was rumored that the rapper added lyrics about their dalliance to several records. One record titled Federal Fed, Future raps, “I did it by mistake, it wasn't on purpose, I ended up f**king your wife.”

When Larsa and Scottie reconciled, Future made several records with subs that fans believed were aimed at the scorned NBA wife. Social media erupted with jokes at Scottie’s expense, but the NBA Hall-of-Famer took it on the chin. Larsa, however, was not as calm as her husband and didn't hold back on verbalizing her irritation with Future and attempting to downplay their relationship.

"That was stupid of him ’cause it was not that. He was delusional. It was not that. It was never that. I meant that the lyrics were stupid because it wasn’t like that. I’ve never said anything negative about him. I’m done talking about my past," she said dismissively in that same interview with Jason Lee.

Larsa has a history of using men when it benefits her and then discarding them when she gets what she wants. She is unbothered by the public’s outrage, stating her actions are completely normal and people need to get over it. "Everyone has a time and a reason for being in your life," she explains. For an extremely beautiful woman living among the . She is unbothered by the public’s outrage, stating her actions are completely normal and people need to get over it. "Everyone has a time and a reason for being in your life," she explains. For an extremely beautiful woman living among the top 10th in the country's rich and famous demographic , Larsa's rules work for her but not many others.

After Future, and a brief reconciliation with Scottie, Larsa went on to date NBA star Malik Beasley, who was very married at the time. Not only was Malik married, but he is also a whopping 22 years younger than Larsa, making it one of the most awkward May-December adulterous affairs ever. Instagram memes mocked the fact that Malik was only a few years older than Larsa’s oldest son and suggested Larsa should be ashamed of her behavior. Again, Larsa doubled down on her behavior, defending her actions by suggesting many unhappy married people start dating before their divorces are final. Again, Larsa focused on what was best for her, at the expense of Malik’s wife and children and even the feelings of her own family dealing with the criticism.

After that relationship ended, Larsa admitted she was nervous about re-entering the dating world. In an interview, she lamented to Melissa Gorga that she was worried about being able to find a man who could live up to what she had in her ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “I was married to a really famous guy that was really cute, that had a good body that was really successful that gave me four gorgeous kids. So where the hell are you gonna find a guy that can like, fill in? It doesn't have to be all of those, but like a few of those boxes. It's kinda hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you," she said.

Determined to find a suitable replacement that could supersede her clout with Scottie, Future, Malik and Eric, Larsa was almost discouraged until she came under the lustful young eyes of the heir to the Air Jordan throne. Marcus Jordan, the son of arguably the greatest basketball player to ever join the NBA, but most importantly, the only man to eclipse her husband during his glory days. Larsa realized snagging young Marcus could provide her with unlimited financial security and would be the ultimate clout hack as there was no bigger comeback. Yes, she could date hip-hop artists and other professional football or basketball players, but snagging young Marcus Jordan was the next best thing to Air Jordan himself, which we are certain would’ve been on her radar if at all possible.

Reducing Marcus to a lovesick puppy was light work for the undefeated Larsa Pippen, and before the internet could stop laughing at Scottie over Future’s sub-references to being intimate with Larsa in a pair of Gucci flip-flops, the news broke that Larsa was engaged to Michael Jordan’s son. As boy moms around the world clutched their pearls, Larsa and Marcus began walking red carpets and canoodling in public. Marcus swore his undying love to his father’s teammates' ex-wife with as much pride as his naive brown eyes could display, while his father swatted the media out of his path that begged for a quote, and Chicago Bulls fans from the 90s looked at their paraphernalia with shame. Larsa pushed further to secure her place by starting a podcast with Marcus and even signing up for a reality show as his partner. Returning to Real Housewives of Miami with Marcus in tow was a bonus for the 49-year-old beauty, and she took every opportunity to discuss their relationship on camera.

Just before Valentine's Day 2024, news broke that the couple hit a roadblock and Larsa’s plans for security and social media dominance were foiled. A breakup after so much strategic hard work was put in was shocking, but both Larsa and Marcus removed pictures of one another from their social media, confirming the rumors. Bulls fans secretly cheered hoping their memories of Jordan and Pippen leading the team to multiple championships were saved. Scottie Pippen fans breathed a sigh of relief at not having to check on his mental health after Michael Jordan’s son became his kid’s stepfather. The breakup appeared to have restored normalcy, but Larsa isn’t a woman to give up without a fight.

Larsa Is Going to Have to Go Bigger to Trump Her Engagement To Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen may not be with Marcus Jordan currently, but there’s no guarantee the break will stick. Most importantly, even if she isn’t able to get Marcus back under her spell, it’s guaranteed she’ll be on to bigger and better prey. With her advanced age, she knows time is ticking to secure the type of man who will provide the wealth and clout she craves. Michael Jordan himself isn’t a possibility, but someone should probably alert Michelle Obama that Larsa Pippen is on the loose again. It may be wise to keep a close eye on Barack Obama.

The Real Housewives of Miami can be streamed on Peacock.

