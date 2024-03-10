The Big Picture Larsa Pippen is named in a lawsuit for $250 million due to allegations of sexual assault by her ex-husband's family,

The lawsuit was filed by Chyvette A. Valentine and includes claims of stalking, harassment, and lost opportunities

Larsa also faced backlash on The Real Housewives of Miami for her reaction to a castmate's cancer diagnosis

Larsa Pippen was already in hot water due to her behavior on The Real Housewives of Miami Season 6, and it may just get worse for the reality personality. The Traitors star was previously married to basketball star Scottie Pippen and now she has been mentioned in a lawsuit against him that claims that he and his brother, Carl T. Pippen, sexually assaulted her and harrassed a woman. In files obtained by The Blast, Chyvette A. Valentine claims that she was a previous girlfriend of Pippen, and names the former Chicago Bulls player's family.

Valentine is suing for $250 million and has claimed that her relationship with Pippen ended when she was sexually assaulted by both of the Pippen brothers. Their relationship, which allegedly spanned from 1987 to 1993, resulted in Valentine's late son, Devonte Pippen. Valentine alleges that Pippen used his status as a Chicago Bulls basketball player to stalk, harass, and torment her. She claims that she lost out on employment, housing, and career opportunities because of Pippen stalking her and that when she did try to file a police report against Pippen, he used his connections within the local government to prevent it. Larsa and Scottie Pippen began dating in the 90s and were married by 1997. It's inferred that Larsa may have been involved in the harassment after beginning her relationship with the NBA champion, per Valentine's lawsuit.

The Real Housewives of Miami

Larsa Pippen's Had a Tough Year

Image via Bravo

On top of Larsa being dragged back into her ex-husband's issues, she also did not have the finest time on The Real Housewives of Miami in Season 6. The biggest upset of the season was when Larsa told the girls about Guerdy Abraira's cancer diagnosis despite Abraira telling Larsa not to say anything about it.

Related Larsa Pippen’s Sloppy Antics With Marcus Jordan Are Hyping Us Up for ‘RHOM’ Scottie Pippen's ex-wife is in a full-blown relationship with Michael Jordan's son and 'RHOM' fans want to see it all on the Bravo reality series.

She continued to try and defend herself, saying she wasn't clear on what Abraira meant but didn't ask her to clarify and just did what she thought was best anyway. That mixed with her controversial relationship with Marcus Jordan made for much tabloid fodder. Larsa hasn't responded to the lawsuit.

The Real Housewives of Miami can be streamed on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock